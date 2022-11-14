International
International Food and Culture Festival brings the world to central Nebraska – UNK News
Post views:
571
By TYLER ELLYSON
UNK Communications
KEARNEY Mayor Stan Clouse calls it one of the best events of the year.
Judging by Sunday night’s attendance at the Scott D. Morris International Food and Culture Festival, several thousand people would have to agree. The large crowd gathered inside the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Health and Sports Center to celebrate diversity while enjoying food, music and dance from around the world.
Of all the things that invite me about the community, this is one of the highlights, Clouse said before reading a proclamation recognizing International Education Week in Kearney.
The international impact that the university and its students bring to our community cannot be overstated, he added. I think it’s just amazing.
In its 45th year, the International Food and Culture Festival is one of the best examples of this impact.
Students from all over the world gathered to showcase their cultures and traditions during the annual event, which is organized by the UNKs International Student Association. They prepared and served dishes from 11 countries, performed music, martial arts and dance routines and set up tables with games and other fun activities.
Everything was free for attendees.
This is a good way for us as international students to give back to UNK and give back to the Kearney community that welcomed us and show how much we appreciate being here, said sophomore Shawn Peterson, a member of the event organizing committee.
or branch of health sciences and pre-medical laboratory science student, Peterson is from Sint Maarten, a small island in the Caribbean. He came to UNK in January 2021.
Most international students are nervous to come here at first because we don’t know what to expect, but everyone is so welcoming, especially the faculty and staff, he said. There is no difference between being a domestic student or an international student. They were all just one Loper family.
Peterson and other committee members began planning this year’s festival in August. While they focused on the last details, Lopers like Sunayn Cheku were busy cooking for their guests.
Cheku and two other students from India prepared approximately 30 kilograms of flattened rice with spiced poha, onions and peas.
This is a dish that is commonly eaten for breakfast in India and is very easy to make in a large quantity, he explained.
starter degree in molecular biology likes to cook, so he was happy to help out at this event.
It’s a fun way to show off our culture to everyone in Kearney and represent our country, Cheku said. I hope people are more willing to try food from other countries because of this.
Beyond the meal, the UNK event emphasizes the value of cultural awareness and the importance of connecting with people from different backgrounds.
It’s an opportunity to shine a light on our international students, our international faculty and our international partners from around the world, many of whom are here this week, and to help raise awareness of the impact of international students, said Tim Burkink, assistant vice chancellor. for international affairs.
International education is an important part of the overall mission at UNK, where approximately 250 international students from 52 countries are currently enrolled. UNK has more than 3,700 international students from 65 countries.
For domestic students, there are numerous opportunities to study abroad and engage with the global community.
We have students who are going to graduate and go to work for companies that are going to have international positions or an international presence, so it’s absolutely critical that everyone works toward developing that global mindset, Burkink said.
The International Food and Culture Festival is sponsored by Morris Printing Group of Kearney, UNK LoperNites, the Pepsi Fund and UNKs Office of International Education.
PHOTO BY ERIKA PRITCHARD, UNK COMMUNICATIONS
|
