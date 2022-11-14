International
John Conrad will retire from the International Association of Furniture Designers
David Blair is appointed to fill the post of executive director
HIGH POINT After more than 13 years of service and leadership, John Conrad will retire from his role as executive director of the International Association of Furniture Designers at the end of this year.
He will be succeeded by David Blair who will become the new chief executive. Blair has more than 30 years of marketing and advertising experience in the industry, working with furniture and designer companies and associations. Conrad serves until December 31 and Blair starts the new position on January 1, 2023.
Conrad has served in multiple roles with ISFD, including the role of executive director for the past 11 years. He has also served in other positions with the organization, including board member, vice president and president.
Among his main achievements was the creation of new programs such as the Innovation + Design juried competition and exhibition, as well as the 2020 People’s Photography Competition.
Conrad is also credited with renaming the organization from the American Society of Furniture Designers to the International Society of Furniture Designers. This has helped expand its reach by creating an international organization dedicated to advancing, improving and supporting the practice of furniture design in the world market.
He also introduced the Student Pinnacle Award in 2014, which was recently renamed the John Conrad Student Pinnacle Award to recognize the rising design achievements of student designers coming into the furniture industry.
To expand the level of recognition and participation in the Pinnacle Awards, it added the Green Leaf Award in 2016, the Maker/Designer Award in 2018 and the Home Textiles Print and Woven Awards in 2021 and 2022.
Conrad is also credited with digitizing and donating ISFD’s physical archives to the Bienenstock furniture library.
It has been an unforgettable honor and privilege to have been a member and served the ISFD as their executive director for the past few years, said Conrad. I have truly enjoyed working with so many wonderful people while watching ISFD grow and become more prominent in the home furnishings industry.
Conrad brought significant industry experience to his executive leadership role at ISFD, establishing his own furniture design, manufacturing, engineering and operations consulting firm, The Conrad Companies, where he continues as CEO.
He was previously senior vice president, accent, dining and youth furniture merchandising specialist L. Powell Acquisition Corp. Prior to that, he was vice president of the company, trading for nearly nine years.
He began his career in 1974 as a sales representative for the Lane Company and continued in that role for 10 years before becoming president of Brandt Cabinet Works.
He then became general manager of North America for Luebke International Design and then was named national sales and marketing manager at Jack Cartright Inc. before rejoining Lane as director of the company’s contracts division.
Conrad also launched an award-winning podcast called Design Between the Lines in 2016 to promote and recognize the work of professional product designers.
In retirement, Conrad said he plans to spend more time with his family and more time traveling. He also plans to do some of the consulting, podcasting, and audio and video production work he’s been doing for the past few years.
He said he is pleased to be able to pass the ISFD reins to Blair, citing his extensive experience working with the industry.
Davids experience in marketing and advertising, along with his in-depth knowledge of the furniture industry, fits with the boards goals to bring greater awareness to ISFD both within and outside of our industry.
Blair said he is eager to increase attendance at major ISFD events and also plans to increase ISFD membership by making more people aware of the organization and its many benefits.
I am excited to continue building on the strong foundation that John has laid over the last decade, said Blair. Through my work, particularly with the High Point Market Authority, I gained a deeper appreciation and respect for this industry and its positive impact on people’s lives. I especially enjoy working with people who have dedicated their professional lives to making our homes more beautiful and more suitable for the way we live.
|
Sources
2/ https://homenewsnow.com/blog/2022/11/14/john-conrad-to-retire-from-international-society-of-furniture-designers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- John Conrad will retire from the International Association of Furniture Designers
- International Food and Culture Festival brings the world to central Nebraska – UNK News
- Peacock hopes to capitalize on subscribers with the World Cup
- Hear what Biden and Xi had to say to each other in their first meeting as heads of state
- International students find community at Bethany Lutheran in Mankato
- Maryland Hockey defeats Syracuse 3-2 in classic shootout to advance to Final Four
- International students are returning to US campuses
- Passenger volume at Ontario International Airport hit a one-month high in October
- HUB INTERNATIONAL OFFERS NEW CANNABIS OWNERSHIP DISPENSARY INSURANCE THROUGH THE HUB DIGITAL SMALL TRADE BROKERAGE PLATFORM
- World Cup 2022 News, Latest Injuries & Squad Tracker: Live Updates
- Women’s Tennis Completes Fall Program at Liberty Hidden Dual #3
- Children’s hospital news hit by virus