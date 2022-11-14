John Conrad will retire from the International Association of Furniture Designers

David Blair is appointed to fill the post of executive director

HIGH POINT After more than 13 years of service and leadership, John Conrad will retire from his role as executive director of the International Association of Furniture Designers at the end of this year.

He will be succeeded by David Blair who will become the new chief executive. Blair has more than 30 years of marketing and advertising experience in the industry, working with furniture and designer companies and associations. Conrad serves until December 31 and Blair starts the new position on January 1, 2023.

John Conrad

Conrad has served in multiple roles with ISFD, including the role of executive director for the past 11 years. He has also served in other positions with the organization, including board member, vice president and president.

Among his main achievements was the creation of new programs such as the Innovation + Design juried competition and exhibition, as well as the 2020 People’s Photography Competition.

Conrad is also credited with renaming the organization from the American Society of Furniture Designers to the International Society of Furniture Designers. This has helped expand its reach by creating an international organization dedicated to advancing, improving and supporting the practice of furniture design in the world market.

He also introduced the Student Pinnacle Award in 2014, which was recently renamed the John Conrad Student Pinnacle Award to recognize the rising design achievements of student designers coming into the furniture industry.

To expand the level of recognition and participation in the Pinnacle Awards, it added the Green Leaf Award in 2016, the Maker/Designer Award in 2018 and the Home Textiles Print and Woven Awards in 2021 and 2022.

David Blair

Conrad is also credited with digitizing and donating ISFD’s physical archives to the Bienenstock furniture library.

It has been an unforgettable honor and privilege to have been a member and served the ISFD as their executive director for the past few years, said Conrad. I have truly enjoyed working with so many wonderful people while watching ISFD grow and become more prominent in the home furnishings industry.

Conrad brought significant industry experience to his executive leadership role at ISFD, establishing his own furniture design, manufacturing, engineering and operations consulting firm, The Conrad Companies, where he continues as CEO.

He was previously senior vice president, accent, dining and youth furniture merchandising specialist L. Powell Acquisition Corp. Prior to that, he was vice president of the company, trading for nearly nine years.

He began his career in 1974 as a sales representative for the Lane Company and continued in that role for 10 years before becoming president of Brandt Cabinet Works.

He then became general manager of North America for Luebke International Design and then was named national sales and marketing manager at Jack Cartright Inc. before rejoining Lane as director of the company’s contracts division.

Conrad also launched an award-winning podcast called Design Between the Lines in 2016 to promote and recognize the work of professional product designers.

In retirement, Conrad said he plans to spend more time with his family and more time traveling. He also plans to do some of the consulting, podcasting, and audio and video production work he’s been doing for the past few years.

He said he is pleased to be able to pass the ISFD reins to Blair, citing his extensive experience working with the industry.

Davids experience in marketing and advertising, along with his in-depth knowledge of the furniture industry, fits with the boards goals to bring greater awareness to ISFD both within and outside of our industry.

Blair said he is eager to increase attendance at major ISFD events and also plans to increase ISFD membership by making more people aware of the organization and its many benefits.

I am excited to continue building on the strong foundation that John has laid over the last decade, said Blair. Through my work, particularly with the High Point Market Authority, I gained a deeper appreciation and respect for this industry and its positive impact on people’s lives. I especially enjoy working with people who have dedicated their professional lives to making our homes more beautiful and more suitable for the way we live.