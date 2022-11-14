News & Events – International Plant Protection Convention





Viewing articles from October, 2022 Arabic translations of the IPPC export certification guide are now available Posted IN Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 3:09 p.m The IPPC Export Certification Guide, which was published in English in 2015, has been translated into Arabic. This guide covers the establishment and operation of a phytosanitary export certification system. Presenting a series of specific situations of the importing country’s requirements, Read more Translations of the IPPC Surveillance Guide into Arabic are now available Posted IN Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 3:07 p.m The IPPC Surveillance Guide, which was published in English in 2021, has been translated into Arabic. of International Standard for Phytosanitary Measures No. 6 (Surveillance) refers to the components of surveillance and monitoring systems for the purpose of detecting pests Read more New e-learning course on Phytosanitary Inspection Posted IN Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 3:05 p.m The IPPC Secretariat, in collaboration with the Europe-Africa-Caribbean-Pacific Liaison Committee (COLEACP), has developed an e-learning course on Phytosanitary Inspection. The e-Learning course will introduce key concepts on phytosanitary and plant pest inspection, import verification systems and cargo sampling methodologies. Read more IPPC joins WTO launch of SPS Transparency Champions Course Posted IN Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 07:34 Geneva, 20 October 2022. The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) joined the Secretariat of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the launch of the 2022 edition of the Transparency Champions Course in Switzerland. Read more The Latin American region successfully concluded the IPPC 2022 regional workshop Posted IN Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 07:30 Rome, October 21, 2022. The IPPC Regional Workshop (RW) 2022 for Latin America took place from August 29 to September 1, 2022, in Lima, Peru, organized by the General Secretariat of the Andean Community as one of three Read more Vision of an African phytosanitary program presented at the 2022 IPPC Regional Workshop Posted IN Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 07:24 Rome, October 21, 2022. The International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) Regional Workshop for Africa was held from 6-8 September 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya, organized by the IPPC Secretariat in collaboration with the Inter-African Phytosanitary Council of the African Union Read more The IPPC Regional Workshop was successfully held in the Pacific region Posted IN Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 07:21 Nadi, October 21, 2022. The annual regional workshop for the South West Pacific region was held in Nadi, Fiji, where participants formulated regional comments on the draft International Standards on Phytosanitary Measures (ISPM) and discussed further updates and regional priorities on the plant. Read more New publication now on FAO Crop Production and Protection Posted IN Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 07:15 The publication includes highlights on the importance of plant production and protection and its contribution to FAO’s Sustainable Development Goals and Strategic Framework 202231. It also includes an overview of FAO’s Plant Production and Protection Division and provides details about Read more The joint IPPC and IAG ePhyto webinar concluded in the Philippines Posted IN Friday, October 14, 2022, 11:55 a.m Rome, October 10, 2022. More than 175 people from Philippine industry and government agencies attended the joint webinar of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) and the ePhyto Industry Advisory Group (IAG) on the ePhyto IPPC Solution Read more The IPPC Observatory issues two studies on IRSS analysis and pest-free zone implementation Posted IN Friday, October 14, 2022, 07:32 The following studies have been developed under the IPPC Observatory (formerly the Implementation Review and Support System (IRSS)) Read more Arabic and Spanish translations of the IPPC Pest Status Guide are now available Posted IN Friday, October 14, 2022, 07:29 The IPPC Pest Status Guide, which was published in English in 2021, has been translated into Arabic and Spanish. The Pest Status Guide is intended to assist national plant protection organizations in determining the status of plant pests within their territories Read more Essential partnerships for plant health protection Posted IN Friday, October 7, 2022, 2:57 p.m Insights from the CGIAR Plant Health Initiative reached new audiences at the first International Plant Health Conference. CGIAR research centers included in OneCGIAR Plant Health Initiative joined forces at the International Plant Health Conference in London in September Read more Supply chains must mitigate the threat of invasive species, for all of us Posted IN Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 2:23 p.m Interview with the IPPC Secretary for The Loadstar. Climate change and international trade are combining to endanger the existence of life on Earth. This is not some crazy baseless risk assessment from a dogmatic green activist, but Read more

