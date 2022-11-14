Australia continues to trail other developed countries in tackling the climate crisis, in part due to Albanian governments’ support for new fossil fuel developments, according to an analysis published at the UN Cop27 conference in Egypt.

The Climate Change Performance Index, published by Germanwatch, the NewClimate Institute and the Climate Action Network with input from 450 climate and energy experts and activists, found Australia was still a very low performing country. It was ranked 55th in a list of 63 countries and country groups, up from 59th last year.

The authors welcomed Australia’s 2030 emissions reduction target, a statutory reduction of 43% compared to 2005 levels, down from 26% under the Morrison government, but said it was still relatively weak. They pointed to its plans to introduce measures to tackle industrial emissions, slow uptake of electric vehicles and energy use, but said many of these changes were at an early stage of action and there would be a delay ahead. that they had an impact on emissions.

The country received a very low score for its performance on emissions, renewable energy and energy use, and low on climate policy. It was criticized for lacking policies or a national plan to phase out coal and gas mining and planning to increase coal and gas production by more than 5% by 2030.

The increase is not in line with the global 1.5C target, the report said.

Richie Merzian, director of climate and energy at the Australian Institute, said the index showed that while the Albanian government’s climate policies were a big improvement over its predecessor, they were only a small improvement compared to other countries.

Without a plan to stop new gas and coal mining, which could be done through reforms to the safeguard mechanism, Australia lags far behind other major economies, he said.

Nicki Hutley, an economist at the Climate Council, said Australia had gone from dead last to transition. Despite the nations’ recent progress, there is no escaping how far behind we are and how much we still have to do, she said.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said the government was proud of its climate and energy achievements in less than six months since being elected.

It said it had increased Australia’s UN commitment, recognized as a nationally determined contribution to a 43% reduction by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, and was driving an unprecedented transformation into a network renewables through its national policy reconnection and electricity transmission agreements, including the provision of the Marinus link across Bass Strait.

Australia is pleased that this increased ambition has been warmly welcomed by countless countries and private sector investors at Cop27, he said.

Australia followed the world’s two biggest emitters, China and the US, which ranked 51st and 52nd. While China was found to be supporting renewable energy at significant levels, it was criticized for continuing to invest in new coal plants and failing to curb rising emissions. The US was praised for passing legislation including $369 billion in climate measures, but was hampered by high per capita emissions and share of renewable energy.

The authors found that no country was yet on a 1.5C pathway. The top three spots in the table were left empty, reflecting that no one was performing at the level expected to justify such a high ranking. The top 10 countries, ranked from 4 to 13, were Denmark, Sweden, Chile, Morocco, India, Estonia, Norway, Great Britain, the Philippines and the Netherlands.

Fossil fuel producers dominated the bottom 10: Poland, Australia, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Canada, Russia, Korea, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and, in last place, Iran.

The authors said that instead of cutting fossil fuel production, governments around the globe were planning to produce twice as much coal, oil and gas by 2030 than would be consistent with the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

To keep the promises of the Paris agreement in place, no new fossil fuel extraction permits should be issued and no new fossil fuel infrastructure should be turned on, the report says.