Trump DC hotel bills reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence US

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence US foreign policy. . for investigative findings released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Hotel invoices obtained by the Supervisory Commission show that then–Malaysia’s prime minister and his delegation spent $259,724 on the hotel during a week-long stay in September 2017, including a $10,000 room and $1,500 personal trainer for embattled Prime Minister Najib Razak, and $9,229 for Coffee Break.[s]. At the time, Razak was unsuccessfully lobbying the Trump administration to drop an investigation into a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund he co-founded.

The Saudi Defense Ministry spent $85,961 during a one-week stay in March 2018, including renting several apartments for $10,500, according to the Oversight Committee’s findings. The Saudi revenue for the Trump hotel came at a time when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were lobbying the Trump administration to support them during their blockade against economic rival Qatar.

For their part, Qatari officials and related companies spent at least $307,941 at the Trump hotel from late 2017 to mid-2018, according to the Oversight Committee’s findings.

The hotel’s books were released to the Oversight Committee by former Trump Organization accounting firm Mazars USA as part of the committees continuing investigations into the former president’s businesses and potential conflicts of interest. Most of the books released Monday show line item rates for rooms, room service, laundry, restaurant meals and banquets that occurred during fall 2017 through spring 2018.

The Chairman of the Oversight Committee of the House of Representatives, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D.-NY, detailed the new findings in a letter Monday to Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

These documents strongly call into question the extent to which President Trump was guided by his personal financial interests while in office rather than the best interests of the American people, Maloney said.

In the letter, she requests presidential records from NARA that could be related to efforts by foreign governments and lobbyists working on their behalf to influence the Trump administration by spending money on the Trump hotel. A NARA spokesperson said, “We are receiving the letter and will respond in accordance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA).

Trump handed day-to-day control of the DC hotel to his sons during his presidency. In a statement, Eric Trump said: “As a company, we have gone to great lengths to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, not because of any legal requirement, but because of our respect for the office of the presidency. We walked away from multi-billion dollar new deals, ceased all international expansion, engaged outside ethics counsel to review every material transaction, and in addition, voluntarily donated all profits from foreign government patronage in our properties to the United States Treasury on an annual basis. Additionally, my father is the first president in history to donate his annual salary to the United States government. No president has made a greater financial sacrifice for the good of the country.

Malaysia’s spending on the Trump Hotel was the largest in a one-week period found by the Oversight Committee to date. Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was under investigation by the Department of Justice for embezzling billions of funds and laundering them through US financial institutions to buy exclusive US properties, a yacht and fine art by Monet and van Gogh .

The Justice Department followed through with its civil forfeiture and returned hundreds of millions of dollars to the Malaysian people in 2021. Razak was voted out of office in 2018, and in August this year a Malaysian court ordered him to begin a 12-year prison sentence for misconduct in relation to 1MDB. A spokesman for the Malaysian embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser and Trump ally who was later convicted of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Malaysia and other countries, also spent more than $5,000 at the hotel during the week the Malaysian delegation stayed there. according to hotel bills received by the Supervisory Commission. As part of his plea, Broidy admitted to illegally lobbying Trump and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to drop civil forfeiture proceedings against 1MBD.

Broidy spent another $2,970 at the Trump International Hotel in October 2017 while lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates during the Qatar blockade, according to the Oversight Committee. In January 2021, Broidy was pardoned by Trump. Broidy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In total, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates spent at least $164,929 at the Trump Hotel from the latter part of 2017 to mid-2018. Spokesmen for the embassies of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar did not immediately respond to requests for comment. .

In May 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Washington. According to the Oversight Committee, documents from Mazars show that the Turkish Embassy sponsored two stays at the Trump Hotel around the time of the Erdogans’ visit. Hotel records show that an account for the Turkish Embassy Delegation was closed on May 9, 2017, and an account for the Turkish Embassy was closed on May 23, 2017, according to the Oversight Committee. The documentation obtained did not show how much the embassy spent on the hotel during any of these stays.

The documents show that a lobbyist for Turkey, Trump donor Brian Ballard, spent $21,209 for 37 nights at the Trump hotel from September 2017 to April 2018, according to the Oversight Committee.

In a statement, Ballard said, prior to purchasing a residence in Washington in 2018, I stayed at a number of hotels in Washington, including the Trump Hotel, and paid fair market rates for those nights. There is nothing unusual, newsworthy or noteworthy about this fact.

The Turkish embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August 2017, the Chinese Embassy delegation spent $19,391 at the Trump International Hotel, less than three months before Trump’s visit to Beijing, according to the committee’s findings.

The committee noted that casino mogul Steve Wynn, a friend of Trump who had significant business interests in China, stayed at the Trump hotel twice in the fall of 2017, spending $9,370. The Justice Department sued Wynnseeking to force it to retroactively register as an agent of China. Last month, a judge dismissed the lawsuit. Spokesmen for the Chinese Embassy and Wynn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Maloney said Mazars continues to share books related to the Trump hotel with the Oversight Committee.

In a statement, Mazars said: Due to our professional industry obligations, Mazars cannot discuss any current or former client, the status of our relationship or the nature of our services in a public forum without the client’s consent or as required by law. . We remain committed to fulfilling all our professional and legal obligations”.