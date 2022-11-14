USF Dining serves international educational experiences





The University of South Florida is a cultural melting pot, with a student body representing more than 146 countries. USF Dining Services celebrates the diversity of the USF community through its Tastes Around the World program, which introduces diners on the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses to a new ingredient or cooking style each week. For some, it’s a taste of home, for others it’s an educational opportunity to try something new. Food has brought people together since the time of caveman, said David DiSalvo, district manager for USF Dining Services. When we are able to share experiences, broaden our palates or broaden our perspective through food, it creates authentic and meaningful connections between people. Research conducted by Aramarkuniversity food service partner, shows that college communities have a strong desire for more global flavors that are often underrepresented in dining halls, with 67% of Gen Z preferring authentic cultural cuisine. When the idea for Tastes Around the World was first piloted at USF, campus diners from different countries were invited to give their perspective on the recipes. Using this feedback, the chefs were able to tweak the food to be more authentic and even shared the new recipes with Aramark’s global college network. Since then, the program has been a hit, and according to Jessica Cicalese, director of marketing for USF Dining Services, when Peri-Peri Chicken was served in the spring, a student reached out to say the meal made him feel like home. in Portugal. It’s very meaningful to hear that kind of feedback, Cicalese said. Flavors from around the world can be found inside Juniper Dining and The Hub on the Tampa campus and The Nest on the St. Petersburg campus. Students, faculty and staff can use USF Meal Swipes, USF Dining Dollars, cash or credit/debit cards to enjoy dining halls that cater to dining. Weekly international features range from a specialty ingredient like gochujang, a red chili paste popular in Korean cooking, to a cooking technique such as boiling tortillas on a flattop with smoked paprika oil to make dirty tacos. This program allows our chefs to be innovative and diners can taste and learn about something they don’t normally eat, Cicalese said. Our registered dietitians can also educate them on health and wellness. Coming in the spring, USF Dining Services will partner with USF Housing & Residential Education for their annual Juniper Nation celebration inside Juniper Dining. The one-day event features food and music from 11 nations chosen by the students. Students are encouraged to complete the events food passport by trying a dish from each country. The signature event will soon expand to the St. Petersburg campus. Another opportunity for the USF Bulls to try something new is the Produce of the Month program. November is pumpkin, and seasonal produce can be found across the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses on dining hall plates and convenience store snacks. There are also bouncy champion stress ball giveaways in production form that have developed quite a following and their Instagram account. In an effort to educate the USF community on the seasonality of produce and how to cook a healthy meal on a budget, in collaboration with Student Health Services, Argos Exchange hosts cooking demonstrations using the Produce of the Month. The feature of the coming months is the pomegranate. We want to promote the benefits of eating seasonal produce because it is more sustainable and cost-effective to use produce that is more abundant and travels less, DiSalvo said. To learn more about the upcoming Tastes Around the World feature, check out online menu for every dining place. Keep an eye on calendar of events or sign up to receive an email newsletter to stay updated on where you can find the product of the month. Contact USF Dining Services to provide feedback and suggestions on their menus.

