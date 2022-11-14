Donald Trump led the Republicans to the brink, will the results affect his ambitions for 2024?

Defying expectations and the odds against them, Democrats have secured a majority in the US Senate, winning 50 of the 100 seats.

In the Senate, the upper house of the US Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris will become the 51st tie-breaking vote for Democrats as the Vice President presides over the Senate and has voting rights.

In the lower house, the House of Representatives, Republicans are on their way to winning the majority, but it will be a very small majority.

This performance of the Republican Party is in stark contrast to the party’s expectations. Republicans were expected to win 54-55 seats in the Senate and a comfortable majority in the House. However, the results are far from this.

One reason for such a poor performance is being cited as former President Donald Trump. He wasn’t on the ballot, but he ended up undermining those who were and, in doing so, reportedly ended up weakening Republican prospects.

Here we explain why Trump is being blamed for the Republican loss and whether it could affect his ambitions for another presidential run in 2024.

How did Donald Trump lead the Republicans to defeat?

Trump emerged as a key factor in the selection and campaigning of Republican candidates throughout the US midterm elections. This negatively affected their prospects as Trump made the election more about himself than the candidates.

Moreover, Trump ended up with poorly selected candidates who couldn’t hold their own against better-vetted Democratic Party candidates.

In recent months, the United States has faced decades of high inflation and there is great anxiety about the overall state of the economy. President Joe Biden has also suffered from low approval ratings, with his current rating at just 41.7 percent, according to polls and the data news website. Five thirty eight. Conventional wisdom therefore said that he would do poorly in the election, but that did not turn out to be true.

It now appears that while many disapproved of Biden, they disapproved of Trump more, and his endorsements of Republican candidates influenced their prospects.

Of the unpopular Republican candidates, CNNHarry Enten noted, “Pre-election polls showed that Republicans in all major races had negative net favorability ratings. Democrats in almost all major races were more liked than their opponents.”

Abortion was also a major issue in the wake of the Supreme Court striking down the earlier Roe Vs Wade decision that gave federal constitutional protection to abortion. Associated Press cited the VoteCast poll to report that seven in ten voters said overturning Roe Vs Wade was an important electoral issue and that six in ten voters favored legal abortions.

of Washington Examiner noted, “Republicans thought the midterms would run on their favorite theme: criticizing Biden and congressional Democrats for a limping economy. However, the Nov. 8 results show there was more strength than widely anticipated for issues favored by Democrats, including abortion.rights…From his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida, former President [Trump] has tried to play captain and king for congressional Republicans… However, that’s not how the mid-term elections turned out for Trump. Many of his handpicked candidates won or struggled in other winnable races.”

A major Trump agenda since 2020 has been to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election and claim that Biden “stole” the election. That didn’t work for the Republicans. Most Republicans who denied the election still one, but they were already determined to win. Younger candidates who relied on Trump’s endorsement and sell his election, largely deny losing, reports Five thirty eight.

He reports, “Many of the most vocal candidates who denied the election, who made claims of voter fraud central to their campaigns, failed to break through, as did most of the newcomers who aligned themselves with Trump’s stolen election narrative . While many factors influenced these results, the overall trend suggests that playing to voters who do not trust the results of the 2020 election was not a winning strategy in itself.”

A personal loss for Donald Trump

The midterm backlash has emerged as a personal setback for Trump in two ways.

First, the results of the election so far have given a boost to Biden, who was facing low approval ratings and pressure on the economy. After the election results, he is in a better position than any other president in decades, including Democratic Party icons like Barack Obama.

“Since 1922, there have been three previous times when the president’s party has gained (or lost) seats in the Senate and lost fewer than 10 seats in the House of Representatives in the president’s first term… Since 1922, there have been three previous instances of the president’s party winning (or losing none) seats in the Senate and losing fewer than 10 seats in the House of Representatives in the president’s first term,” reports CNN on the historical nature of mid-term results.

of screening notes that the midterm results would put Biden in a better position than Obama and Bill Clinton in the 2024 re-election cycle.

“The results of the midterm elections strengthened the hand of President Joe Biden and weakened that of former President Donald Trump. This is the starting point for the path to the White House,” he notes. screeningadding that Biden appears to have performed better in midterm polls than Obama and Clinton, both of whom went on to serve second terms.

of screening further states, “Biden was the big Democratic winner. He was able to hold the anti-Trump coalition together long enough to avoid losing in a number of competitive races. His campaign travel program, anti-MAGA [Make America Great Again] messages and predictions that the race would swing back to the Democrats in the end appear to be justified. He looks stronger than Clinton or Obama the day after their first midterm elections and both won a second term.”

This leads to the second reason why this is a personal loss for Trump — Trump’s 2024 presidential bid could be under threat.

Trump’s position as the undisputed Republican leader is no longer secure as he has delivered his third electoral defeat – the 2018 midterm polls, the 2020 presidential election and now the 2022 midterms. Moreover, his personal involvement in the polls suggests that he is not as good a strategist as first thought.

Additionally, there appears to be a challenger on the horizon who could emerge as an alternative to Trump – Florida Governor Ron DeSentis.

Is Donald Trump’s presidential bid uncertain?

It’s too early to say for sure, but there are some signs that suggest this may be the case.

The key sign is that Trump now appears to be a liability rather than an asset. Plus, his strategy of feeding populist narratives and denying election results failed against the Democratic Party’s strategies.

Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland noted: “Democrats were much more focused, showing ‘a tremendous amount of message discipline,'” as party strategist David Shor told me, sticking to those issues where the American public agrees with them and avoiding those where they’re out of step…Even left-wing candidates distanced themselves from the ‘undress the police’ slogan — digging instead into the ground where Democrats enjoy public support, whether it’s jobs, health care or civil rights. abortion.”

CNN reported that although Trump has expanded his base of support to black and Hispanic voters, Florida Governor Ron DeSentis has expanded it further. Trump has mocked DeSentis in the past and has not supported him. However, he won by a record margin and swept the Democratic turf.

CNN reported, “DeSantis’ strength was reflected in CNN exit polls on Tuesday, which showed the Republican governor overtaking President Joe Biden’s 2020 margin of victory among Latino voters in Florida and maintaining a slight edge among independents, which Biden carried the state by 11 points two years ago. Both data points could prove compelling in the GOP primary between DeSantis and Trump, who made inroads with black and Hispanic voters in some states in 2020. but not to the extent of Florida Republicans.”

The lack of a viable alternative to Trump has long been cited as a reason for the lack of critical voices in the Republican caucus. But that may now change.

“This is the first time since the 2016 primary that Trump went head-to-head with Sen. Ted Cruz, who has a potential GOP alternative leader in DeSantis — not to mention a host of other potential contenders this year.” 2024 waiting. in arms, such as Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Senator Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence,” notes Vox.

of screening compared Trump’s and DeSantis’ Florida wins and said it’s an anti-Trump mandate.

“Florida voters wanted that message, and while then-President Donald Trump barely beat Joe Biden by 3 points in the state just two years ago, DeSantis crushed his opponent by 20 points on Election Day,” noted one editorial by screeningwhich further pointed out that the Republicans would have performed much better if Biden had not been opposed by Trump.

The editorial concluded: “These midterm elections have made it clear that voters want to see past the chaos and dishonor of the 45th president. [Trump]. They want the security and sanity that a competent and effective leader can provide. The Republican Party also needs to recognize this and act accordingly.”