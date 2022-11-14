Global Business Leadership Education News & Events • Penn Carey Law

Penn Carey law students pursuing joint JD/MA studies with the Lauder Institute travel the world to prepare for leadership positions in global business sectors.

The University of Pennsylvania Carey School of Law is committed to equipping each student with the knowledge and experience they need to enter their field and lead with confidence. As part of that training, the Law School collaborates with schools across the University, cultivating a range of joint interdisciplinary degree and certificate programs.

Through a partnership with Lauder Institute of Management and International Studies, JD/MA students explore the world, improve their language skills, and gain pragmatic skills in business management. Students enrolled in this joint degree program receive their JD and MA in International Studies in just three years.

Manuel Diaz Corrada L’24, G’24Manuel Diaz Corrada L24, G24, one of a An interdisciplinary group of 75 currently studying at the Lauder Instituteappreciates the very specific character of the Institute.

Lauder is very practical, he added. It puts you on the ground, touching the ground and meeting people. The Lauder Institute is built to take risks and expand internationally.

Educating multilingual legal leaders



Penn Carey law students have the opportunity to apply to the JD/MA program with the Lauder Institute after being accepted to the Law School. The program is both academically rigorous and formulated to fit into an already busy schedule of law students. Most importantly, each student must demonstrate basic proficiency in a language other than English to enroll; during the course of the program, students will increase their language skills to a level of professional business fluency.

After a JD/MA candidate in their first year of law school, their first foray into the Lauder Institute occurs during their 1L summer, with an eight-week long immersion program in their regional focus area.

The Lauder Institute allows native Spanish speakers like Corrada to join the Portuguese track without any prior experience. After traveling to Brazil this summer with other students in his regional group, Corrada reports that he is now speaking Portuguese with basic fluency and is eager to continue to rely on his Portuguese classes and global immersions to increase his vocabulary and familiarity with the language.

Frank DeSimone L15, G’15Frank DeSimone L15, G15, whose language was French, recalled meeting executive-level business leaders from major companies, such as Amazon and Pernod Ricard, when he and his classmates traveled to France. The trip helped him strengthen his language skills and gain valuable insight into the elements of contemporary international business, and DeSimone also suspects the experience helped him stand out at the On Campus Interview (OCI) at the end of the summer.

“Especially for firms that have worked with many international clients, I can speak to this first-hand experience of having already developed an understanding of the issues facing large global companies,” said DeSimone.

Adventurous career opportunities



DeSimone worked for big law firms in Philadelphia for about five years after graduating, but when the pandemic hit, shaking everyone’s preconceptions about the job, DeSimone decided to make a change. Now, he works for a legal technology company called Ontra, which has grown tremendously over the past two years. By leveraging AI technology together with smart legal and business minds, Ontra helps companies across the globe improve their legal needs, saving time and money.

DeSimone’s role at Ontra is primarily on the business side, which means the skills he learned at the Lauder Institute have come in extremely handy. In addition to the business classes he took, DeSimone also points to the ways in which the Lauder Institute teaches students how to competently interact with a variety of different cultures.

I’m working with attorneys and colleagues around the world, and the Lauder program has really instilled a level of confidence in me, even in the context of countries I’ve never been to, know nothing about, and don’t speak a word of the language, DeSimone said. . The Lauder program truly empowers and enables students to understand how to navigate the unexpected, read cultural cues, and adapt to different situations.

Corrada also hopes to forge a career path that includes time at a law firm and creative entrepreneurial ventures. At a recent graduate event in NYC, Corrada pitched his idea for generating manufacturing jobs in Puerto Rico in an annual startup pitch, seeking both feedback and potential capital to set his plan in motion. business purchase after the venture.

I’m a big advocate of raising and protecting the outside, Corrada said. I want to bring economic activity to Puerto Rico. I don’t consider myself a philanthropist, but I do consider giving people jobs and stimulating the economy one of the best things you can do as a human being, and that’s what I’m trying to do.

Wide networks



Both Corrada and DeSimone underscored the intrinsic and immeasurable value of the close-knit community cultivated within the Lauder Institute. Coupled with the connections made in the Faculty of Law, the network to which JD/MA students belong extends to countless industries and sectors around the world.

The Lauder Network is just an incredible group of people. I have friends and classmates who are all over the world and in every industry you can imagine, DeSimone said. Whenever the company I work for talks about possible expansion into a new country, I probably know someone in that country, and maybe I know someone who is in an interesting business in that country that can help open doors.

Corrada echoed DeSimone’s sentiment, noting that the experience of meeting and learning from his classmates at the Lauder Institute has enhanced his time as a law student.

The Lauder Institute gives you an opportunity to explore the world within a safe environment. In the program, you will meet people from all over the world, Corrada said. Lauder is built around people who are adventurous, international and ambitious.

Explore the Law Schools’ full range of interdisciplinary academic offerings.