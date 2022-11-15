Bills show foreign officials spent more than $750,000 at Trump’s DC hotelExBulletin







Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Documents released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee show extravagant spending by foreign leaders at former President Donald Trump’s luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., which the committee says could have violated his oath of office by distorted US foreign policy for personal financial gain. Government officials from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and the People’s Republic of China collectively spent more than $750,000 at the Trump International Hotel during his presidency, according to The chairman of the committee Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y.and, she said, did so “at sensitive times for these countries’ relationship with the United States.” The hotel ledger documents from Trump’s former accounting firm Mazars USA LLP were released in connection with a letter Maloney sent to the National Archives and Records Administration on Monday. That letter sought presidential records to determine whether Trump’s business was a conflict of interest and unconstitutional. Reward clausesdesigned to prevent corruption and foreign influence on federal officers. “These documents call into question the extent to which President Trump was guided by his personal financial interests while in office rather than the best interests of the American people,” Maloney said. “These documents, which the Committee continues to receive from Mazars, will inform our legislative efforts to ensure that future presidents do not abuse their positions of power for personal gain.” of documents released on Monday revealed that in 2017, then-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak visited the White House that September while he and members of his family were being investigated by the Department of Justice for theft from a Malaysian state investment fund and money laundering. Hotel receipts show that Razak and his entourage spent at least $259,724 at the hotel, including a $10,000-a-night presidential suite. At least $164,929 was spent in late 2017 through mid-2018 by government officials from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates when the two nations were isolating Qatar, a US ally, for allegedly supporting terrorism, which Qatar denied. Trump approved a $1.3 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia in March 2018, despite concerns from Congress, a It is said in the news release of the Committee on Oversight and Reform of the House of Representatives. The documents were obtained from a subpoena issued by the late committee chairman Elijah E. Cummings during the 116th Congress. NPR reached out to the Trump Organization for comment, but has not received a response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/14/1136682162/foreign-officials-750-000-dollars-trump-hotel-dc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

