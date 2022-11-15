The last G-20? This and other things to see

Who wants to hang out with the Saudi crown prince?

There are many unscripted moments at such events, and Biden is not known for his discipline. But given the ongoing tensions between Riyadh and Washington, the US president is unlikely to clash again with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

So who will the young royal, also known as MBS, be dating? Maybe everyone else.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has so distorted the energy market that the Saudis, a major oil producer, cannot be ignored. Even Biden finally had to engage him, in July, despite pressure to sidestep MBS over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the war in Yemen. However, this effort failed to convince the crown prince to continue oil production in fact, he supported the cuts.

Many other countries in the G-20 are less sentimental than America about Riyadh’s human rights record.

The crown prince is likely to spend time with Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose countries are massive energy consumers. European countries, struggling with energy costs as they cut off Russian supplies, are likely to want a few more minutes with the kingdom.

How will richer countries respond to the demands of developing countries?

The G-20 is a less exclusive club than the G-7, with more economically diverse countries. This makes it more likely to fracture.

Already, as the climate talks in Egypt have shown, the developing countries of the world are airing their growing rage being forced to bear the financial and environmental costs of the energy consumption of richer countries.

You are the criminal in this case, not us, Namibian President Hage Geingob said about the countries that emit greenhouse gas in a recent BBC interview.

Add in the negative impact of the wars in Ukraine on global energy and food supplies, and tensions are sure to color conversations at the G-20. Already, there have been efforts by Indonesian officials to do so references to the Russian occupation of Ukraine in any joint statement issued by the group.

Look especially at how China responds to every request of governments in the Global South, a term that includes many countries in Latin America and Africa. Beijing is not only a major emitter, it has also supported Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The United States, meanwhile, is already trying to tone down the criticism. The US issued a joint statement on Monday with Britain and the European Union reiterating their determination to address the food insecurity crisis.

Will there be calls for Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to address the G-20 virtually, and he is sure to emphasize his countries’ aim to decisively defeat Russia, a goal that seems more achievable by the day given the military drawdowns Russian. Zelenskyy has laid out a list of conditions that Russia must meet to end the conflict, including the return of all occupied Ukrainian territory, a non-starter for Moscow.

But countries in the audience can continue to push publicly for negotiations to end the conflict. After all, the G-20 includes not only China, but also South Africa, Mexico and India, countries that have generally avoided taking sides but are suffering the effects of wars. The President of Indonesia has done it in the past offered for mediation talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Frustration about the war is partly food price fatigue and energy inflation, but with South Africa and Indonesia it’s also their sensitivity to anti-Western narratives, said Aaron Connelly, an analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a Washington-based think tank. London.

If some countries want to pressure Ukraine to sit down with Russia, they might be better off trying to talk to Biden, Kiev’s most important benefactor. Still, Biden has suggested the hell out of doing whatever Ukraine wants, and many in his national security circle believe the time isn’t even ripe for a truce with Moscow.

What is the leader of Turkey doing?

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ruled Turkey for two decades. Thanks to Russia and Ukraine, he found a new way to stay relevant.

The Turkish autocrat has turned into a critical interlocutor between Putin and Zelenskyy. He is selling drones and other military items to Ukraine while expanding financial ties to Russia in ways that undermine Western sanctions against Moscow. Recently it has helped to save a deal with Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

All the movements seem to be in the interest of Turkey and the Erdogans, economically and politically. Washington may feel exasperated by Erdoğan’s prodding in the Kremlin, but Ukrainians are sometimes relieved to have Erdoğan there.

Jonathan Schanzer, an analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the Turkish president cannot be fully trusted by Western countries seeking to bring Erdoğan as a full partner in confronting the Russian threat.

Schanzer said that no one knows what the Erdogans’ next gambit will be. Maybe someone can ask him at the G-20.

G-19?

Putin may skip his last G-20 because he may not receive another invitation.

Biden has said that Russia should leave the group, and Ukraine has also called for Moscow to leave. But Indonesia, which holds the G-20 presidency, has resisted. And other members, such as China and India, which will soon take over the presidency of the group, are unlikely to oust Putin.

Still, it’s worth watching if Russia’s G-20 membership becomes a flashpoint during this month’s meeting. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to attend.

A bit of history worth remembering: For years, Biden questioned whether Putin belonged in the G-8. That group became the G-7 after Putin first invaded Ukraine in 2014.