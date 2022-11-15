The UN chief emphasizes the decisive role of the G20 in solving global crises

Speaking on the eve of the G20 Summit there, the UN chief appealed for the bloc to support its initiatives to address climate change, sustainable development, the world food and energy crises and digital transformation.

The summit is taking place in the most important, most uncertain moment in generationsit said journalists.

Ground zero for solutions

Geopolitical divisions are fueling new conflicts and making old ones difficult to resolve, while people everywhere are hit from every direction by climate change and the rising cost of living.

The G20 is ground zero for bridging divisions and finding answers to these crises and more, he said.

As is climate change the defining challenge of our ageThe Secretary-General reminded these countries that they produce 80 percent of all global emissions.

Climate Solidarity Pact

He has proposed the creation of a Climate Solidarity Pact, bringing together developed and developing economies to combine resources and capacities to benefit everyone on the planet.

He said he would see rich nations and international financial institutions provide funding and technical assistance to support developing economies in accelerating their transition to renewable energy.

The agreement will help end dependence on fossil fuels, providing universal, affordable and sustainable energy for all.

G20 leaders it could make or break the Climate Solidarity Pactt which I intend to introduce again tomorrow. Under the pact, they would make extra efforts this decade to keep the 1.5 degree limit alive, Mr. Guterres, referring to the goal of limiting the increase in global temperature.

SOS for the SDGs

Developing countries are also unable to access the necessary finance to achieve this Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include reducing poverty and hunger and investing in health care and education.

The SDGs are issuing an SOS, he warned. Therefore, I call on the G20 economies to approve a stimulus package for the SDGs that will provide the governments of the Global South with investment and liquidity, as well as offer debt relief and restructuring.

Mr. Guterres noted that most G20 countries are on the boards of multilateral development banks and so they can and should make it happen.

A small malnourished child is fed by his mother at home in a village that was destroyed by floods in Pakistan.

Prevent hunger and starvation

The Secretary-General will also use the Summit to highlight the food and energy crisis created by the war in Ukraine.

The focus will be on the need for urgent action to prevent hunger and starvation in a growing number of countries around the world.

He said the UN-brokered agreement on Ukraine’s grain exports, as well as efforts to ensure that Russian food and fertilizer can enter global markets, are essential to global food security.

Action for energy

The Black Sea wheat initiative has already helped stabilize markets and lower food prices, he added.

Meanwhile, engagement continues over access to Russian food and fertilizer, as well as the renewal of the landmark agreement, which was signed in July and expires later this week.

As for energy, the war in Ukraine has clearly shown the dangers of our dependence on fossil fuels. It’s the best possible argument for moving to renewable energy as quickly as possible, he said.

On Saturday, the World Food Program (WFP) announced that it plans to facilitate the donation of 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer from the Russian fertilizer company Uralchem-Uralkali to the countries most in need in Africa. WFP said he was grateful for the contributions and support.

The first shipment will be loaded onto a WFP-chartered vessel from the Netherlands next week. It will sail through Mozambique, with Malawi as its final destination.

Fighting deadly disinformation

The Secretary General concluded by underlining the need for leadership in digital transformation and technology guardrails.

Powerful technology companies are laying waste to human rights and personal privacy and providing platforms for deadly disinformation in pursuit of profit, he said.

Let’s be clear: misinformation kills. Undermining public health kills and these are matters of life and death.

Mr Guterres is proposing a way forward based on a Global Digital Compact for an open, free, secure and inclusive internet.

The compact calls for universal connectivity through a human-centered digital space that protects free speech and privacy, and promotes the safe and responsible use of data.

The UN chief has also called for a global code of conduct that promotes integrity in public communications as well as information literacy.