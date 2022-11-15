International
The UN chief emphasizes the decisive role of the G20 in solving global crises
Speaking on the eve of the G20 Summit there, the UN chief appealed for the bloc to support its initiatives to address climate change, sustainable development, the world food and energy crises and digital transformation.
The summit is taking place in the most important, most uncertain moment in generationsit said journalists.
Ground zero for solutions
Geopolitical divisions are fueling new conflicts and making old ones difficult to resolve, while people everywhere are hit from every direction by climate change and the rising cost of living.
The G20 is ground zero for bridging divisions and finding answers to these crises and more, he said.
As is climate change the defining challenge of our ageThe Secretary-General reminded these countries that they produce 80 percent of all global emissions.
Climate Solidarity Pact
He has proposed the creation of a Climate Solidarity Pact, bringing together developed and developing economies to combine resources and capacities to benefit everyone on the planet.
He said he would see rich nations and international financial institutions provide funding and technical assistance to support developing economies in accelerating their transition to renewable energy.
The agreement will help end dependence on fossil fuels, providing universal, affordable and sustainable energy for all.
G20 leaders it could make or break the Climate Solidarity Pactt which I intend to introduce again tomorrow. Under the pact, they would make extra efforts this decade to keep the 1.5 degree limit alive, Mr. Guterres, referring to the goal of limiting the increase in global temperature.
SOS for the SDGs
Developing countries are also unable to access the necessary finance to achieve this Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include reducing poverty and hunger and investing in health care and education.
The SDGs are issuing an SOS, he warned. Therefore, I call on the G20 economies to approve a stimulus package for the SDGs that will provide the governments of the Global South with investment and liquidity, as well as offer debt relief and restructuring.
Mr. Guterres noted that most G20 countries are on the boards of multilateral development banks and so they can and should make it happen.
Prevent hunger and starvation
The Secretary-General will also use the Summit to highlight the food and energy crisis created by the war in Ukraine.
The focus will be on the need for urgent action to prevent hunger and starvation in a growing number of countries around the world.
He said the UN-brokered agreement on Ukraine’s grain exports, as well as efforts to ensure that Russian food and fertilizer can enter global markets, are essential to global food security.
Action for energy
The Black Sea wheat initiative has already helped stabilize markets and lower food prices, he added.
Meanwhile, engagement continues over access to Russian food and fertilizer, as well as the renewal of the landmark agreement, which was signed in July and expires later this week.
As for energy, the war in Ukraine has clearly shown the dangers of our dependence on fossil fuels. It’s the best possible argument for moving to renewable energy as quickly as possible, he said.
On Saturday, the World Food Program (WFP) announced that it plans to facilitate the donation of 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer from the Russian fertilizer company Uralchem-Uralkali to the countries most in need in Africa. WFP said he was grateful for the contributions and support.
The first shipment will be loaded onto a WFP-chartered vessel from the Netherlands next week. It will sail through Mozambique, with Malawi as its final destination.
Fighting deadly disinformation
The Secretary General concluded by underlining the need for leadership in digital transformation and technology guardrails.
Powerful technology companies are laying waste to human rights and personal privacy and providing platforms for deadly disinformation in pursuit of profit, he said.
Let’s be clear: misinformation kills. Undermining public health kills and these are matters of life and death.
Mr Guterres is proposing a way forward based on a Global Digital Compact for an open, free, secure and inclusive internet.
The compact calls for universal connectivity through a human-centered digital space that protects free speech and privacy, and promotes the safe and responsible use of data.
The UN chief has also called for a global code of conduct that promotes integrity in public communications as well as information literacy.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/11/1130557
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paris overtakes London as Europe’s most valuable stock market
- The UN chief emphasizes the decisive role of the G20 in solving global crises
- California reports first child death from RSV and flu
- G20 Summit Indonesia Live Updates Prime Minister Modi’s Bilateral Meetings in Bali Indian Presidency Biden Jinping Rishi Russia Ukraine
- John Aniston, legendary ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
- Three Tigers earn weekly Atlantic Hockey honors
- Sportswrap: Basketball Season Begins, Football Keeps Winning in ACC Game
- Only good Twitter employees can work from home. Here’s how Mr. Musk is determined to be eligible:
- Pakistan is like a mercenary, but: Imran Khan on US involvement in ousting him | world news
- DOJ says Donald Trump must verify documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
- Boris Johnson makes his first major Commons intervention as he digs into Sadiq Khan | Politics | New
- Bollywood Uunchais collections show rising trend