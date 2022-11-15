Budweiser will be less prominent in World Cup stadiums





Budweiser beer stands at eight World Cups stadiums are being moved to less prominent locations just days before the games start, Qatari organizers said on Monday. It is the latest late change in World Cup scheduling that began more than a decade ago in the Muslim-majority emirate, where the sale of alcohol are strictly regulated. Qatar accepted when it launched its landmark hosting bid in 2009 to honor FIFA’s commercial partnerships, including the long-standing Budweiser deal that was renewed 11 years ago with brewer AB InBev during the 2022 tournament. World Cup organizers finally confirmed a beer sales policy in September covering stadiums and official FIFA-authorized fan sites. On Saturday, just eight days before the first games, the deal was modified to give Budweiser-branded tents less visibility for serving alcoholic beer inside the stadium perimeter. AB InBev was informed on November 12 and is working with FIFA to move the concession stands to locations as directed, the Belgium-based company, which includes Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement on Monday. We are working with FIFA to bring the best possible experience to fans. In Qatar, World Cup organizers said operational plans are being finalised. These plans include venue management teams increasing the overlay requirements for all competition venues, the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy said, referring to sprucing up sporting events with temporary branding and facilities for officials. That has a direct impact on the location of designated fan zones, said organizers, who declined to address a question about who made the decision. Four years ago in Russia, a Budweiser beer stand had one of the most prominent positions for sponsors outside the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, which hosted the opening match and the final. Red tents for Budweiser and Coca-Cola, two of FIFA’s longest-running sponsors since the 1980s and 1970s respectively, were set up next to the statue of Lenin that faced fans approaching the stadium’s main entrance. FIFA does not publish the value of individual World Cup commercial deals, but a second-tier sponsorship like Budweiser is worth tens of millions of dollars. The compromise on the sale of beer in Qatar was only announced in September and allowed alcoholic beer to be served before and after matches on the perimeter of the stadium. Only non-alcoholic Bud Zero may be served during games and inside the stadium bowl. Champagne, wines and spirits as well as beer will be served in the stadium’s restaurants and lounges for corporate hospitality customers. Fans staying in most high-end hotels and on three cruise ships employed by the organizers as floating hotels for the tournament may also purchase a range of alcoholic beverages. ___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

