International Education Week welcomes Alumnus Chris Crawford





Published: November 14, 2022

Author: Kenzie Lundberg | Category: Special events The Southern Utah University Office of International Relations welcomes alumnus Chris Crawford as the keynote speaker for International Education Week 2022. Crawford will speak as part of the Global Connections Fair on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Sharwan Student Center Ballroom Smith. “Many SUU students study and serve abroad before they graduate, but don’t know what’s possible for them to do internationally after they graduate,” says Dr. Kurt Harris, Director of Study Abroad at SUU. “We’ve created a Global Connections event as part of International Education Week this year to help students learn about international opportunities and meet people who have connections in business, education, military intelligence, humanitarian service and the US foreign service. . We are honored to have Chris Crawford, a fellow T-Bird who has built a career working internationally, as our keynote speaker.” A native of Draper, Utah, Crawford graduated with a degree in criminal justice and political science from SUU in 2004. During his time at SUU, he served in many academic capacities and joined the Utah National Guard. After graduation, he served in Iraq with the U.S. Army, then went on to earn a law degree from William and Mary. Crawford is a foreign service officer who served as a diplomat in East Timor, Afghanistan, Australia and France and is currently based in Washington, DC “Through SUU, I’ve been able to become a leader and feel more confident in myself,” Crawford said. “I graduated high school with relatively low grades, but receiving a presidential scholarship to SUU really motivated me. I worked hard and ended up graduating with honors. It showed me that I can achieve a lot if I work hard and put effort into it.” As an SUU student, Crawford hopes International Education Week participants will leave feeling like they can do amazing things, out of the ordinary. As a global citizen, he hopes that students see that they can achieve a lot as a student, they just have to be willing to step out of their comfort zone. “We understand our country and our culture better when we understand other peoples,” Crawford said. “I think it’s important for everyone to get outside of our communities, our space, even our country, to see other parts of the world. Being able to step outside of your comfort zone and experience other cultures, even if it’s a summer away or a spring break abroad, helps open up ideas and minds.” International Education Week is a worldwide initiative that celebrates global education, different cultures and learning abroad. All students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to join the Office of International Affairs for a variety of events, including a FIFA Tournament, International Grad Mixer, Global Connections Fair, and Days For Girls Service, beginning November 15 until November 18. , 2022. See the full schedule of events at suu.edu/iew. Crawford will deliver the keynote address in celebration of SUU’s International Education Week during the Global Connections Fair held Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom. SUU’s Office of International Affairs fosters globally engaged communities by supporting the exchange of values, cultures and ideas in an effort to advance a more just, empathetic and prosperous world. Label:

Alumni

International affairs

