Flexible Solutions International Inc. (US NYSE: FSI) Shows strong growth by making hi-tech green solutions

News from

RazorPitch/FSI







Naples, FL | November 14, 2022 02:19 PM EST

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of products that increase crop yields, add value to the food industry, reduce the environmental footprint of detergents and water treatment, and improve operations. oil and gas. Within the NanoChem Solutions Inc. division, its primary product is known as Thermal Polyasparts (TPA).

It sounds complicated, but it’s not

FSI touches many technological bases, but the depth of its applications affects greenness and efficiency in many countries, mainly under the banner of NanoChem Solutions. It develops biodegradable, food-grade and environmentally safe applications for multiple industries, even safer and more efficient oil production.

About 90% of its new products are marketed under NanoChem Solutions and make up that percentage of the company’s sales.

Important for investors is that this company has solid financial reporting for the past year. For the three-month period of Q3 2022. Volume increased to $ll,683 million from $9,214 in the comparable period a year ago, an increase of 27% year over year.

For the full year 2021, volume was up 10% and earnings were up 16%. Sales totaled $34,416,335 compared to $31,407,454. Earnings in 2021 were $3,449,162 compared to $2,977,050.

Proprietary green technology

The Taber, Alberta-based environmental technology firm focuses on applying innovative green technology to multiple revenue streams to increase sales and profitability. The fact that its base is so multifaceted makes the Company attractive and growth oriented.

Here is a broad overview of some of the areas in which FSI is active within the NanoChem Solutions Inc. Division, with a product known as Thermal Polyasparts (TPA):

Improvements in agricultural products Fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, biodegradable synthetics and Beta proteins to prevent nitrogen loss. EX-10 is a precipitation inhibitor. It increases higher crop yields and crop quality.

Food additives Achieved food grade compliance at its Peru, Illinois plant after an 18-month effort.

Cleaning products TPA is used in laundry detergents, automatic and industrial dishwashers & amp; institutional cleaners. A $350 million global opportunity, says FSI.

Industrial Water Treatment WaterSavr saves up to 40% of water from evaporation. Biodegradable and efficient. Corrosion rate and control Industrial water cooling, a $1.5 billion market worldwide.

Oil production TPA has no environmental problems and is cost and performance competitive.

cONcluSiON

FSI is a proven multi-faceted and profitable green growth company with a track record of financial growth, both annually and quarterly. From agriculture to cleaning, this is a proprietary high-tech company that has shown it can apply molecular technology to commercial projects and make them profitable. Its volume is approaching 40 million dollars per year. It also has a large research facility in Naperville, Illinois, as well as a 117,000-square-foot (15-acre) manufacturing facility in Peru, Illinois.

FSI will release its third quarter numbers on November 14th after market hours. We expect to see growth in top line numbers and revenue to continue to grow.

Investors looking for more information can start at the company’s website: https://www.flexiblesolutions.com/

Disclaimer: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe haven with respect to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or include discussions about forecasts, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action can be identified through the use of words such as projects, anticipate, expect, will, anticipate, estimate, believe, understand or that by means of statements, indicating certain actions and quotations; may, may or may happen Understand that there is no guarantee that past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor’s investment may be lost either due to the speculative nature of the profiled companies. RazorPitch Inc. responsible for the production and distribution of this content. RazorPitch is not operated by a licensed broker, dealer or registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. RazorPitch authors, contributors or agents may be compensated for research preparation, video graphics and editorial content. RazorPitch is compensated four thousand five hundred dollars per month via wire transfer by Flexible Solutions International Inc to produce and distribute content related to FSI. As part of that content, readers, subscribers and websites are expected to read the full financial disclosure and disclosure statements that can be found on our website.

Contact details

RazorPitch Inc

Mark McKelvie

+1 585-301-7700

[email protected]