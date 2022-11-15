Russia’s Lavrov denies reports he was taken to hospital at G20





Lavrov denies the Associated Press report

AP: Lavrov was treated for heart disease

Governor of Bali: Lavrov was checked in the hospital, in good health NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed a news agency report that he had been taken to hospital with a heart condition, chiding Western journalists for what he called underreporting. fake. The Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said Lavrov had been taken to hospital after arriving on the island of Bali for a Group of 20 summit. The AP said Lavrov, 72, had been treated for a heart condition. “This, of course, is the height of forgery,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Zakharova posted a video of Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister since 2004, sitting outside on a patio wearing shorts and a T-shirt and reading documents. Asked about the report, Lavrov said Western journalists had falsely written for a decade that Putin, 70, was ill. “This is a kind of game that is not new in politics,” Lavrov said with a wry smile. “Western journalists should be more truthful – they should write the truth.” Lavrov, who arrived in Bali on Sunday evening, said Western media routinely took a partial view of events and ignored Russia’s perspective. Bali Governor I Wayan Koster told Reuters that Lavrov had briefly visited Sanglah Hospital in Bali for a “checkup” but that the minister was in good health. “He was in good health and after the inspection he left immediately,” said the governor. The Associated Press said it stood by its story. “To be clear, the AP never reported that Lavrov was ‘hospitalized,'” said Lauren Easton, AP vice president of Corporate Communications. “We reported that he was taken to the hospital and counted the number of sources providing that information.” CHRISTIAN DIPLOMAS Lavrov is Russia’s longest-serving foreign minister since Soviet times, when Andrei Gromyko, nicknamed “Mr Nyet” in the West for his uncompromising approach, held the post for 28 years. A graduate of the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Lavrov is fluent in English and French and also Sinhalese, having served as a Soviet diplomat in Sri Lanka. Before becoming foreign minister, Lavrov served as Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations. Sometimes nicknamed “Dr No” in the West, he is known for his harsh comments, especially to interlocutors whom he considers poorly prepared. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lavrov repeatedly rejected US and British claims that Putin was preparing to order an invasion. After the West imposed the toughest sanctions in modern history on Russia, Lavrov said Moscow would distance itself from the United States and its allies and instead expand relations with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Kevin Liffey and Gareth Jones Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

