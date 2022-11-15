International
Imposing climate tax on fossil fuel giants, media groups call | Climate crisis
Dozens of media organizations from around the world have published a joint editorial calling for a windfall tax on the biggest fossil fuel companies.
Funds raised should be redistributed to the poorest and most vulnerable countries, the editorial says, as they are suffering the worst impacts of the climate crisis despite having done the least to cause it.
Humanity must end its dependence on fossil fuels, says the joint editorial, which was coordinated by the Guardian. Rich countries account for only one in eight people in the world today, but are responsible for half of greenhouse gases. These nations have a clear moral responsibility to help.
The UN secretary-general recently called for a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies, whose profits have soared as Russia’s war in Ukraine raises energy prices. Oil and gas companies earned $100 billion (85 billion) in the first three months of 2022 alone. Any success at the UN’s Cop27 summit, taking place in Egypt, is widely seen as dependent on a rapid increase in inflows of climate finance for developing countries.
Climate change is a global problem that requires cooperation among all nations, the editorial says. However, without adequate funding, there is no trust between the global North and South, according to Cop27 observers. This is no time for apathy or complacency; the urgency of the moment is upon us, the article says.
A series of reports ahead of Cop27 have highlighted how close the planet is to irreversible climate catastrophe, with no credible path forward [of carbon cuts] to 1.5C, the internationally accepted temperature limit to contain global warming.
Instead of the rapid fall in emissions needed, Cop27 was told they were likely to rise to record levels this year, with UN chief Antnio Guterres warning humanity on a highway to climate hell.
The editorial, published by more than 30 media organizations, points to the growing economic crisis in the world, but says: During the pandemic, central banks around the world lubricated the spending of states by buying their government bonds. The trillions of dollars needed to deal with the ecological emergency require such returns to radical thinking.
The organizations that published the joint editorial come from almost every continent, including The Hindu in India and Tempo in Indonesia, the Mail & Guardian in South Africa and Haaretz in Israel, Rolling Stone in the US and El Espectador in Colombia and La Repubblica in Italy and Librimi in France.
Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of Guardian News and Media, who led the initiative, said: With Cop27 taking place in Egypt, we wanted to publish an ambitious editorial that highlights how strongly many different news organizations and our readers feel. about the climate crisis. This joint editorial is a powerful demonstration of how news organizations around the world can come together to collaborate in the public interest.
Ozayr Patel, climate and environment editor at the Mail & Guardian, said: We recognize that climate change cannot be tackled alone. Collaboration is key and, in that spirit, we are delighted to be media partners with the Guardian and other media outlets front and center in the climate fight. It’s time to hold polluters accountable and we hope this is the first step to achieving that.
Aluf Benn, editor-in-chief of Haaretz, said: The climate crisis is the biggest challenge of our generation and one that only international cooperation can try to solve. At a time when governments fail to do what is needed both internationally and nationally, we must recognize the need for a combined effort, including the media, which has a moral responsibility to show the way.
Andre Wright, Acting Editor-in-Chief of the Gleaner, Jamaica’s leading newspaper and also part of the initiative, said: We join in the advocacy that the time for action has come. Experts believe we are already on an existential precipice; further procrastination will push the world to the brink. Climate justice is one of the most important global mandates of modern times. Big economies guilty of unsustainable investments in fossil fuels must be held accountable.
The issue of loss and damage, which is the funding needed to rebuild in the poorest countries after the inevitable climate impacts, has become central to Cop27. At past summits, rich countries, including the US, have resisted calls for such funding.
The joint editorial reads: UN [summits] it should be about the strength of the argument and not the strength argument. The UN process may not be perfect. But it has provided nations with a target to save the planet, which must be followed at Cop27 to avoid an existential threat to humanity.
Natalie Hanman, head of environment at Guardian News and Media, said: My hope is that by speaking with one voice, we remind people that this is a global crisis, which threatens us all. It is now imperative that world leaders listen and act.
