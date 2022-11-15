Biden and Xi meet amid efforts to ease tensions between their nations

Biden said there was little substitute for face-to-face contact with Xi after the two men shook hands earlier Monday against a backdrop of flags. Biden said the two men had open disagreements but vowed to keep talking.

Few concrete achievements were achieved, but the meeting alone was seen as an important step towards de-escalation.

The world has come to a crossroads [and] we must chart the right path, said Xi, whose words were translated into English. The world expects China and the United States to handle relations properly.

The two men, along with their small team of aides and translators, then disappeared to begin their meeting, which lasted about three hours.

The high stakes for the summit didn’t match its backdrop: the sun-splashed beaches of Bali, normally a quiet vacation playground, but on this day hosted two dueling geopolitical giants. The summit was nearly two years in the making and came at a time of rising tension between the two nations.

Taiwan would be the centerpiece of the conversation. Many times during his presidency, Biden has said the US would defend the self-governing island that Beijing has long sought eventual annexation in the event of a Chinese invasion. But each time, administration officials have emphasized that the US position of strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan has not changed.

After the meeting, both sides issued statements making it clear that the issue remained a sticking point. The White House said the president raised objections to China’s tightening and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan, which undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region and threaten global prosperity.

But China’s statement itself sent a clear warning to the United States and its allies to leave Beijing to its own devices with Taiwan.

It is the common aspiration of the Chinese people and nation to realize national reunification and preserve territorial integrity, the statement said. Anyone seeking to separate Taiwan from China will violate the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation; The Chinese people will absolutely not allow this to happen!

There were several places of agreement.

The two nations pledged to resume climate talks and agreed that their top advisers should resume communication after months of silence. Biden said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will soon travel to Beijing.

The president also pushed Xi on his relationship with Russia. Xi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin declared a borderless friendship between their two countries in February, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

But since then, Russia’s war has stalled and Putin, who was determined to bypass the G-20, has become a global traitor. China has largely refrained from public criticism of the war, but while it has not supplied Moscow with weapons, it remains a significant buyer of Russian energy, helping finance Putin’s war machine. Both Xi and Biden agreed that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underlined their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to the White House statement.

At the press conference afterward, Biden suggested that the Ukrainians won in Kherson, reclaiming what had been a Russian prize was a major victory in the war, and vowed that Washington would continue to send aid to Kiev.

At home, the results of the meetings fueled GOP skepticism. I don’t see what the president got out of the meeting, said Rep. Michael McCaul, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. China seems to be the only one walking away with a win with the promise of a visit from Secretary Blinken I’m afraid the president is not projecting force.

But the Biden-Xi summit raised hopes for some in the U.S. business community who had been waiting for an easing of resentment between the two nations. The meeting could ultimately provide a new framework to advance confidence-building measures and address long-standing issues in the bilateral relationship, Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council, said in a statement.

The fact that Monday’s meeting came together was being sold as a victory. US officials had been eager for Biden to meet face-to-face with Xi to gauge changes within a man with whom he spent considerable time as vice president. And both men came to the meeting emboldened, with a renewed grip on power.

Xi recently secured another five-year term as president during a Communist Party congress, and some observers believe he may eventually make a bid to stay in power forever. Biden, meanwhile, was boosted by the Democrats’ historic showing in the final weeks between terms, the best showing in decades for a president and his party in power.

For Biden, the trip has become something of a victory lap.

The president was in Cambodia on Sunday when an election call in Nevada ensured that Democrats would retain control of the Senate, even as the House remained on hold. Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, told reporters that many of the world leaders Biden has met in Asia have congratulated him on his parties’ victories.

What we saw was the strength and resilience of American democracy and we saw it in action and the American people proved once again that democracy is what we are, Biden told reporters on Monday. There was a strong rejection of election deniers at every level by those who seek to lead our states and those who seek to serve in Congress, and also those who seek to oversee elections.

The president acknowledged the limit of his renewed political capital, suggesting that Democrats still lack the votes needed to codify federal abortion rights.

But Biden’s one-on-one meeting with Xi highlighted the growing gap between two countries that believed they could at least cooperate on global crises and trade. Even its location in Indonesia, a neutral country on the sidelines of a multinational summit, hinted at chilly relations as US officials admitted it was difficult to envisage the two meeting anytime soon in Washington or Beijing.

Virtually all communication had ceased between Washington and Beijing the week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August trip to Taiwan, a visit that angered the Chinese. And there was public shock in the run-up to the Bali Summit, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declaring that China will resolutely protect our sovereignty, security and development interests, while Biden said he was unwilling to make any essential omission.

But Biden reiterated again on Monday that while he sees the 21st century as a rivalry between the US and China, he said he wants competition, not conflict. Further exacerbating ties, the Biden administration blocked exports of advanced computer chips to China last month. The move, which was intended to strengthen American competition against Beijing, was quickly condemned by Chinese officials. The administration has also left in place Donald Trump-era tariffs on more than $350 billion worth of Chinese goods over alleged unfair trade practices.

White House aides have left open the possibility that the two leaders could meet again next year.

Any verbal agreement with Xi should not be supported or taken seriously given the long track record of Chinese leaders saying one thing and doing another, said John Lee, a former Asia adviser to the Australian government. now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute thinks. tank. Instead, Biden’s focus this week should be discussing ways to work more closely with Asian allies and partners to limit China’s strategic options and deter Beijing from considering the use of force to realize its objectives. .

But Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Wilson Center, dismissed Monday’s meeting as a non-event.

I see no sign that either country is willing to change its assessment of the other, its intentions or its goals. So there is a desire to understand [each other] which is good, but there is no indication that either country is yet ready to reconsider any of its positions, he said.

Daly, the former cultural exchange officer at the US embassy in Beijing, called news of Blinkens’ trip to China encouraging.

A true face-to-face summit tends to mobilize bureaucracies, reduce rhetoric and provide at least an illusion of results or some form of progress, he said.

Monday’s summit was the highlight of Biden’s week in Asia. And China’s shadow has loomed over it all.

In a speech to a gathering of Asian nations in Phnom Penh on Saturday, Biden pledged to help stand against China’s growing dominance in the region, without naming the other superpower. The United States has long derided China’s violation of the international rules-based order from trade to transportation to intellectual property, and Biden sought to emphasize his administration’s solidarity with a region Americans have often overlooked.

Phelim Kine and Stuart Lau contributed to this report.