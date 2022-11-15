International
International news channel TVP World launched in Austria – europe-cities.com
In early November 2022, the broadcasting authority KommAustria granted ORS approval for the operation of the MUX C platform in the service areas of Vienna, Tyrol and Vorarlberg for another ten years. This ensures regional terrestrial distribution of digital programs and additional services in these broadcast areas until 2032.
Many regional TV stations such as Lndle TV in Vorarlberg or W24 in Vienna are broadcast via MUX C. Thus ORS offers smaller TV broadcasters in particular the opportunity to broadcast their programs in the region and provides a variety of programs with a strong regional focus and local throughout Austria that the population welcomes.
In addition, an international broadcaster will also be added to the program bouquet of the MUX C platform in the Vienna coverage area from November 2022: TVP World will be broadcast from November in Vienna and the neighboring areas in Lower Austria and Burgenland. TVP World is systematically expanding its availability outside Poland. Austria is another country where the English-language TVP channel is constantly accessible to simplitTV digital terrestrial television viewers free of charge. TVP World can be taken in slot 45.
Free hosting of the TVP World news channel in the Vienna broadcast area
TVP is expanding its position in the Northern Urban as well. I am very pleased that our English-language channel TVP World, which is extremely important for our company, is now terrestrial in Lithuania, Estonia and the UK. We are doing everything we can to ensure that the channel is available to as many viewers as possible. Our goal is to reach opinion-makers around the world who want to learn more about our region. In recent months, the attention of the international public has been focused on Central Europe, and all indications show that this process WILL continue in the months to come. We want our voice to be heard, said Mateusz Matyszkowicz, President of Telewizja Polska (TVP).
Thanks to free access to TVP World, viewers in Austria have the opportunity to get to know the Polish perspective on the most important events in Europe and the world. In addition to news reporting, the channel also offers programs on social, political, economic, historical and sports topics.
