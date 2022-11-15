Xi Jinping kicks off the first day at the G20 with a whirlwind of meetings with US allies



Bali, Indonesia

After a nearly three-year absence from the world stage, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has launched a whirlwind of face-to-face meetings with world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali as he aims to restore China’s global influence.

After a three-hour meeting on Monday with US President Joe Biden in an attempt to prevent their rivalry from spilling over into open conflict, Xi is holding talks on Tuesday with the leaders of Australia, France, the Netherlands and South Korea.

China’s relations with these four US allies have deteriorated to varying degrees in recent years, due to rising geopolitical tensions and disputes over trade and the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While expectations for a restoration of relations are low, the meetings could serve to avoid disagreements and reopen lines of communication in ways similar to the meeting between Xi and Biden.

On Monday, the Chinese leader pushed back on a central premise of Biden’s foreign policy, the global clash between democracy and autocracy, and the willingness of Western countries to view relations with Beijing through this prism.

In a Chinese reading of his meeting with Biden, Xi described his country’s system of government as a Chinese-style democracy, in a clear signal to US allies that ideological differences should not become an unbridgeable divide in US relations. their with Beijing.

In a sign of Xi’s busy schedule, the Chinese leader and French President Emmanuel Macron squeezed into a meeting early Tuesday, before both leaders appeared at the opening of the G20 summit.

The talks, which lasted 43 minutes according to the French Presidency, saw Xi reiterate his support for a ceasefire and peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Xi stressed that China’s position on the crisis in Ukraine is clear and consistent, advocating a ceasefire, a halt to war and peace talks, a readout of the bulletin by Chinese state media CCTV said.

A readout from the French Presidency said the two leaders reaffirmed their firm stance on preventing the use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, a line that was not included in the Chinese readout.

France, like other European countries, has strengthened its position towards China in recent years, increasingly viewing the country as a competitor and security concern.

For most of the pandemic, Xi limited his diplomatic activities to virtual summits and video conferences, choosing to stay within China rather than travel abroad.

But the most anticipated personal diplomacy from Xi on Tuesday is probably his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in part because ties between Beijing and Canberra have soured significantly in recent years.

The two countries have been locked in a trade dispute and diplomatic freeze since early 2020, when China imposed tariffs on Australia following its call for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Geopolitics is also a sore point between the two nations, with Canberra alarmed by Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific islands.

The leaders of the two countries last met when the Albanians’ predecessor, Scott Morrison, had brief informal discussions with Xi at the G20 in Japan in 2019. But it has been six years since leaders from the two sides held an official meeting bilaterally, after Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbulls sat down with Xi at the G20 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in 2016.

Announcing his meeting with Xi after arriving in Bali on Monday, Albanese said the meeting alone is a successful outcome, noting the lack of dialogue at the highest level for years.

It is not in Australia’s interest not to have dialogue with our major trading partners, he told reporters, adding that there were no preconditions for the meeting.

I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow, Albanese said.

As in the case of the meeting between Xi and Biden, few in Australia expect that the meeting between Xi and Albania can fully restore the strained relations between the two countries.

Key Chinese objectives such as its policies in the South China Sea, Taiwan and the South Pacific are fundamentally at odds with Australia’s core interests, said Australian policy expert John Lee, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington and a former security adviser. national of the Australian government. .

It could be a diplomatic reset of some sort, but not essentially, where both sides begin to approach each other sincerely in good faith and a willingness to compromise, Lee added.