Indonesia’s Single Energy Transition Partnership launched at the G20

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined other world leaders at the G20 today [15 November] to launch Indonesia’s Single Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) side event.

This country-led partnership will help Indonesia pursue an accelerated just energy transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewables. The JETP includes an ambitious path to reduce power sector emissions, a strategy based on expanding renewable energy and reducing coal. This transition will not only deliver improved climate action, but will help support economic growth, new skilled jobs, reduced pollution and a resilient and prosperous future for Indonesians.

The agreement focuses on achieving this transition in a way that takes into account all workers, communities and social groups directly or indirectly affected by an energy transition away from coal and helps to ensure that they are supported through concrete commitments.

The JETP model was pioneered at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow last year, where South Africa and an International Partners Group (IPG) of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the European Union announced a long-standing breakthrough. – the $8.5 billion JETP deadline, setting a new precedent in the just global energy transition.

Indonesia is the second country to launch a JETP. Among the world’s top ten greenhouse gas emitters, Indonesia is now accelerating its clean energy transition through JETPs’ strengthened commitments to maximize the use of abundant renewable energy resources and a strong political commitment to phase out coal power in the medium term.

In support of these commitments and actions, Indonesia’s JETP will mobilize $20 billion over the next three to five years. $10 billion of public money will be mobilized by IPG members and at least $10 billion of private finance will be mobilized and facilitated by the Glasgow Financial Alliance Working Group for Net Zero (GFANZ).

The UK has been an important member of the IPG helping to agree this ambitious new JETP with Indonesia. The United Kingdom is ready to support the realization of the partnership, including a guarantee of 1 billion dollars from the World Bank. This facility will allow the Government of Indonesia to extend its borrowing on affordable World Bank terms up to $1 billion.

The partnership will be a long-term political agreement between the Government of Indonesia and an IPG that includes the United States of America and Japan as joint leaders, along with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the European Union, Canada, Italy, Norway, and Denmark.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

The global infrastructure gap is huge and no single country can fix it alone. That’s why we created the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment under the UK’s G7 Presidency last year. Today I am proud to be launching the Indonesian Just Energy Transition Partnership, to help accelerate Indonesia’s transition to a green economy and unlock billions in private finance for new infrastructure.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said:

The Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP) are an innovative financial model that I am proud to say came out of COP26 and embodies the ambition we called for in Glasgow. They provide a tool for partner countries to work with climate finance donors and private sector investors on a clean and just energy transition to create new jobs, economic growth, clean air and a resilient future and prosperous.

This country-led partnership will support Indonesia to accelerate its transition away from coal as part of the country’s commitment to its 2060 net-zero goal.

The launch of JETP in Indonesia builds on the momentum from the COP27 Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, which saw progress in the implementation of South Africa’s JETP and a commitment to launch a JETP with Vietnam this year 2 . It demonstrates progress on the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) launched by the UK. JETPs are a key delivery mechanism of PGII, which aims to narrow the infrastructure investment gap in developing countries 3 .

Just before COP27, South Africa released their Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, which outlines clear pathways for implementation. At COP27, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with the European Union, the United States of America, Germany and France to discuss the JETP. After this key moment, a 12-month update on progress in South Africa’s JETP advancement was published which recognizes the progress made and outlines the next steps in this long-term partnership.

At COP27, COP26 President Alok Sharma met with Tran Hong Ha, Vietnam’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment to discuss a possible JETP between the IPG and Vietnam. Minister Ha and Mr. Sharma committed to finalizing the details of an ambitious policy statement and financial support package for Vietnam’s energy transition, with a view to launching the deal before the end of 2022.

Work also continues between IPG and the Government of India towards the conclusion of a partnership for the just energy transition in 2023 during India’s G20 Presidency. IPG is also working closely with the Government of Senegal to explore a way forward for a JETP. Further details will be shared in due course.

The government has agreed to provide guarantees. Parliament will be consulted before the final guarantee is signed.

