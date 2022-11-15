International
Nearly two dozen NYU professors among the world’s most cited scholars
Twenty-three New York University professors are among the most cited researchers in the world and have been named to the Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list.
The annual list identifies scholars who have demonstrated significant and broad impact in their fields, which at NYU include biology, economics, engineering, medicine and public health. Selected scientists and social scientists from around the world have published papers that rank in the top 1% by citations in their fields over the past decade (2011-2021) in the Clarivates Web of Science citation index.
The method that determines the who’s who of influential researchers is based on quantitative and qualitative data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists inInstitute for Scientific Informationin Clarivate.
NYU’s most cited researchers this year are:
David B. AbramsProfessor of Social and Behavioral Sciences, School of Global Public Health
Viral V. Acharya,CV Starr Professor of Economics, Department of Finance, Stern School of Business
Richard BonneauProfessor of Biology and Computer Science
Gyorgy BuzsakiBiggs Professor of Neuroscience, Grossman School of Medicine
Francisco Xavier CastellanosBrooke and Daniel Neidich Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Grossman School of Medicine
Marylene CloitreAssistant Professor of Psychiatry, Grossman School of Medicine
Samuel CorteseAssistant Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Grossman School of Medicine
Orrin DevinskyProfessor of Neurology, Grossman School of Medicine
Edward A. FisherLeon H. Charney Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Grossman School of Medicine
Jacqueline A. FrenchProfessor of Neurology, Grossman School of Medicine
Brian J. HallDirector of the Center for Global Health Equity and Professor of Global Public Health, NYU Shanghai
Kurunthachalam KannanProfessor of Pediatrics, Grossman School of Medicine
Alec C. KimmelmanAnita Steckler and Joseph Steckler Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology, Grossman School of Medicine
Shane A. LiddelowAssistant Professor, Neuroscience and Physiology, Grossman School of Medicine
Dan R. LittmanHelen L. and Martin S. Kimmel Professor of Molecular Immunology, Grossman School of Medicine
Thomas MarzettaDistinguished Professor of Industry and Director of NYU WIRELESS, Tandon School of Engineering
Raymond S. NiauraProfessor of Social and Behavioral Sciences and Interim Head, Department of Epidemiology, School of Global Public Health
Harvey I. PassStephen E. Banner Professor of Thoracic Oncology, Grossman School of Medicine
Theodore S. Rappaport, David Lee/Ernst Weber Professor of Electrical Engineering, Tandon School of Engineering; Founding Director of NYU WIRELESS; Professor of Computer Science at Courant; Professor of Radiology, Grossman School of Medicine
Neville E. SanjanaAssociate Professor of Biology and Core Faculty Member, New York Genome Center
Rahul SatijaAssociate Professor of Biology and Core Faculty Member, New York Genome Center
Jeffrey S. WeberLaura and Isaac Perlmutter Professor of Oncology, Grossman School of Medicine
Kwok-Kin WongAnne Murnick Cogan and David H. Cogan Professor of Oncology, Grossman School of Medicine
This year, Clarivate partnered with Retraction Watchco—founded by Ivan Oransky, distinguished writer-in-residence at NYU’s Arthur L. Journalism Institute—to expand the qualitative analysis of the Highly Cited Researchers list, strengthening the list by addressing growing concerns. on potential research misconduct.
Watch fullList of highly cited researchers 2022.
EDITORS’ NOTE
Founded in 1831, NYU is one of the world’s leading research universities and is a member of the selective Association of American Universities. NYU has degree-granting campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai, and has eleven other global academic locations around the world. Through its many schools and colleges, NYU conducts research and provides education in the arts and sciences, law, medicine, business, dentistry, education, nursing, motion picture and performing arts, music and studio arts, public administration, engineering, social work, cities , global public health, big data, and continuing and professional studies, among other areas.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nyu.edu/about/news-publications/news/2022/november/HighlyCitedResearchers2022.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nearly two dozen NYU professors among the world’s most cited scholars
- Islanders Gameday News: Early start in Ottawa
- The main differences between “Magpie Murders”, the TV show and the book
- Schumer explains three reasons why Dems avoided the “red wave”.
- Erdogan and Biden discuss trade and security at G20 summit – Turkish Presidency
- feel lonely?What we want in a relationship can change as we age
- Women’s tennis adds three signatories to roster for 2023
- Can Covid-19 lead to depression? Here’s everything you need to know
- God of War: Ragnark Reviews Thrilling Game With Heart
- #BTEditorial – Diabetes is a Serious Health Threat
- What is the link between diabetes and SARS-CoV-2 infection?
- Modi interacts with Biden, Sunak and Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit