US Navy intercepts explosives destined for Yemen > United States Navy > News





The US Coast Guard cutter USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) and the guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) intercepted the vessel as it passed through international waters. Coastal patrol ship USS Hurricane (PC 3) and Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians from US 5th Fleet Task Force 56 also assisted during a week-long effort to thoroughly search the ship and verify the type of found material. US forces discovered more than 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate, a powerful oxidizer commonly used to make rocket and missile fuel as well as explosives. This is the US 5th Fleet’s first ever ban on ammonium perchlorate. “This was a massive amount of explosive material, enough to fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, depending on the size,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. . “The illegal transfer of lethal aid from Iran does not go unnoticed. It is irresponsible, dangerous and leads to violence and instability throughout the Middle East.” The search also found more than 100 tons of urea fertilizer. Urea is a chemical compound with agricultural applications that is also known for use as an explosive precursor. The ship and its four Yemeni crew members were intercepted while transiting from Iran along a route historically used to traffic weapons to the Houthis in Yemen. The direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms to the Houthis violates UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and international law. US forces sank the ship on November 13 in the Gulf of Oman after determining it was a navigational hazard to commercial shipping. The four crew members were transferred to Yemen for repatriation on November 15, when The Sullivans completed an exchange at sea in the Gulf of Aden with the Yemeni Coast Guard. “Along with our partner forces, CENTCOM is committed to the security and stability of the region and to deterring the illicit and destabilizing flow of lethal material into the region on land, in the air and at sea,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla. , commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM). The US 5th Fleet previously seized 40 tons of urea fertilizer on January 18 when the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) and the coastal patrol ship USS Chinook (PC 9) intercepted another fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman who had tried to smuggle weapons off the coast of Somalia months earlier. The US 5th Fleet’s operational area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean, and three critical chokepoints in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb, and the Suez Canal .

