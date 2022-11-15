The earliest cooked meal known to mankind was a 6.5 foot fish

Sign up for CNN’s Science of Miracles newsletter. Explore the universe with news of fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more.





Scientists have found the earliest known evidence of cooking at an archaeological site in Israel.

The shift from eating raw food to cooked food was a dramatic turning point in human evolution, and the discovery has suggested that prehistoric humans were able to deliberately make fire to cook food at least 780,000 years ago.

of detailed study of fish teeth discovered at the Gesher Benot Yaaqov site, located on the edge of ancient Lake Hula, revealed that some of our early ancestors most likely Man on foot were able to cook fish, said study author Dr. Irit Zohar, a researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Steinhardt Museum of Natural History.

The lakeside dwellers feasted on a large freshwater species, according to Zohar, who is also a curator of the Beit Margolin Biological Collections at Oranim Academic College.

No human remains were found at the site, but the stone tools matched those found at Homo erectus sites across Africa, Zohar said. She said the lake would have been shallow and it would have been easy to catch large fish such as the extinct Luciobarbus longicep, which can grow up to 6.5 feet (2 meters), by hand.

This is a very important discovery, said the archeological geochemist Dr. Bethan Linscott, who was not involved in the study.

Evidence for the controlled use of fire in the (Early Stone Age) is at best circumstantial, and as such, the evidence of anthropogenically (due to human activity) stockpiled and cooked fish remains described here will undoubtedly have a far-reaching impact on the research community. , said Linscott, who is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Moving to eating cooked foods meant people’s expenses less energy in the intensive work of searching and digesting fresh, raw food, releasing more the time in which new social and behavioral systems will develop.

Diet has had a major impact on the evolution of our species. It has been suggested that meat consumption in particular contributed to the increase in relative brain size of our early Homo ancestors, but pathogenic bacteria make eating undercooked meat a risky business, Linscott said.

However, cooking kills bacteria and increases the energy value of the meat, creating a reliable new food source for early hominins. Therefore, understanding when this happened is a topic of great interest because it may help to explain why our hominin ancestors evolved the way they did.

The research was published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution on Monday.

Previous research by Zohar, who worked on site for 16 years, had revealed that layers of sediment where stone tools were found suggesting human occupation were associated with large numbers of fish teeth from two distinct species (Luciobarbus longiceps and Carasobarbus canis) that were part of the carp family , but now extinct.

However, there were very few fish bones, which, unlike teeth, soften at high temperatures and break easily. Other work by study co-author Nira Alperson-Afil, a professor in the department of Israel studies and archeology at Bar-Ilan University, had identified traces of some of the earliest hearths outside of Africa.

To determine whether the prehistoric inhabitants of the area cooked fish there and did not just throw the remains of the fish into the fire, the researchers identified changes in the size of tooth enamel crystals, which react differently to temperature changes.

In experiments, Zohar and collaborator Dr. Jens Najorka, who is manager of the X-ray laboratory at the Natural History Museum in London, analyzed 56 teeth belonging to prehistoric and freshwater fish that allowed them to identify changes caused by low-level cooking versus high-level cooking. high. temperatures. The results suggested the fish was cooked at temperatures between 392 and 932 degrees Fahrenheit (200 and 500 degrees Celsius).

We do not know exactly how the fish were cooked, but given the lack of evidence of exposure to high temperatures, it is clear that they were not cooked directly over fire and were not thrown into the fire as scraps or as burning material. Najorka said. in a news release.

The team was also able to determine that fish were a regular part of the diet, they weren’t just a seasonal treat or a last resort when other food sources were scarce. The researchers did this by looking at the geochemical composition of oxygen and carbon isotopes in the tooth enamel to figure out what season the fish died in. The results suggested that they were cooked and eaten throughout the year.

Homo erectus was the first hominin to migrate out of Africa, and research suggests that ancient Lake Hula may have been a key point along the route of these early migrations.

JUST when people at first started cooking fish or some other kind of food unknown and there is no consensus on when ancient hominins first developed the ability to make fires and cook. Until this study, the earliest strong evidence the use of fire for cooking was by Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, who cooked starchy roots in what is now South Africa about 170,000 years ago.

The cumulative weight of evidence presented in the study suggested that the fish had been cooked, said John McNabb, a professor at the Center for the Archeology of Human Origins in the University of Southampton’s department of archaeology. He was not involved in the study.

When and where purposefully controlled fire first appeared, and when we started cooking our own food, are two of the really big questions that researchers of human origins have long sought answers to, he said via email.

Fire is not just about safety and security. It extends the workday and provides a really important mechanism for the social connection that we literally built our societies around our fires. Cooking opens up new dietary possibilities and brings new foods online, as well as increasing the nutritional potential of what we eat. It was cooking the reason that Homo Erectus was able to move into strange new territories.