UW celebrates researchers on the 2022 Most Cited Researchers List





Your news blog The University of Washington is proud to announce that 44 faculty and scholars who completed their work while at UW have been named to the annual Highly Cited Scholar 2022 list from Clarivate. The highly anticipated annual list identifies researchers who have demonstrated significant impact in their chosen field or fields through the publication of multiple highly cited papers over the past decade. Their names are drawn from publications that rank in the top 1% by citations for the field and year of publication in the Web of Science citation index. The list of faculty and researchers who were recognized for their work while at UW includes: David Baker

Frank DiMaio

William Scheffler

Dr. Jay Health

Cole Trapnell

David Veesler

Alexandra C. Walls

Philip Mease

Dr. Christopher JL Murray

Dr. Ganesh Raghu

Dr. Stanley Riddell

Alejandra Tortorici

Dr. William A. Banks

Gregory N. Bratman

Steven L. Brunton

Guozhong Cao

William A. Catterall

David H. Cobden

Riza M. Daza

dr. E. Patchen Dellinger

Dr. Janet A. Englund

E. Erskine

Michael Gale Jr.

Raphael Gotthard

Celestia S. Higano

Neil P. King

Ali Mokdad

William S. Noble

Julian D. Olden

L. Patrick

David L. Smith

Dr. Piper Meigs Treuting

Spencer A. Wood

Jesse R. Zaneveld

Ning Zheng

Dr. Hans D. Ochs

Simon I. Hay

Evan E. Eichler

Deborah A. Nickerson*

John A. Stamatoyannopoulos

Dr. Thomas J. Montine**

Di Xiao

Xiaodong Xu

Bryan J. Weiner of methodology which determines who among the most influential researchers is based on data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate. It also uses the data to identify the countries and research institutions where these scientific elites are based. This year Clarivate partnered with Retraction Watch and expanded the qualitative analysis of the Highly Cited Researchers list, addressing growing concerns about potential misconduct. The full list of 2022 Cited Researchers and executive summary can be found online here. *Nickerson died on December 24, 2021. ** Dr. Montine he is now at Stanford University. Tags: Alejandra Tortorici Alexandra C. Walls Ali Mokdad Bryan Weiner Celestia Higano Christopher Murray Cole Trapnell David Baker David Cobden David Smith David Veesler Deborah Nickerson Di Xiao E Erskine E Patchen Dellinger Evan Eichler Frank DiMaio Ganesh Braghu Gregoroch Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Janet Englund Jay Shendure Jesse Zaneveld John Stamatoyannopoulos Julian Olden L Patrick Michael Gale Neil King Ning Zheng Philip Mease Piper Meigs Treating Rankings Raphael Gottardo Riza Daza School of Medicine School of Public Health Simon Hay Spencer Woodll Montine UW Medicine William Banks William Catterall William Noble William Sheffler Xiaodong Xu

