Earth had its 4th warmest October on record





The planet added another warm month to a warm year, with October 2022 ranking as the world’s fourth warmest October in 143 years. Notably, the Northern Hemisphere saw its second warmest October and Europe saw its warmest October on record, according to scientists from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). Below are more highlights from NOAA’s October global climate report: Climate by the numbers October 2022 The global average temperature for October was 1.60 degrees F (0.89 degrees C) above the 20th century average of 57.1 degrees F (14.0 degrees C), ranking as the fourth warmest October in the world on record after 2015 (warmest), 2019 (second warmest) and 2018 (third warmest). Looking regionally, the Northern Hemisphere had the second warmest October on record, just behind October 2015. Europe had its warmest October on record, Africa tied 2003 for the third warmest October, while North America and Asia each had their sixth warmest October. in registration. Last month was the 46th consecutive October and the 454th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th century average. Year to Date (YTD, January to October 2022) The YTD average global temperature was the sixth warmest on record at 1.57 degrees F (0.87 degrees C) above the 20th century average. According to NCEI Annual Global Temperature Forecastthere is a greater than 99% chance that 2022 will rank among the 10 warmest years on record, and less than a 2% chance that it will rank in the top five. A map of the world presented with some of the most important climate events that occurred during October 2022. Please see the story below as well as more details in the report summary from NOAA NCEI at http://bit.ly/Global202210 external links (NOAA NCEI) Other notable climatic events Sea ice coverage remained low: Globally, October 2022 saw the fifth lowest sea ice extent (coverage) on record. Arctic sea ice coverage ranks as the eighth lowest in the satellite record – about 880,000 square kilometers (340,000 square miles) below the 1991-2020 average. Antarctica had its second-lowest October ice cover on record, about 820,000 square kilometers (320,000 square miles) below the 1991-2020 average. The tropics were active: October 2022 saw 15 named storms—the sixth-highest October number since 1981. However, since only five of those storms reached tropical cyclone strength (74 mph or greater), and two reached major strength of tropical cyclone (111 mph or greater), the number of tropical cyclones and major tropical cyclones were both below the 1991-2020 averages. The Atlantic had near-normal activity with three named storms, including one hurricane, Julia. The Eastern Pacific had four named storms and the Western Pacific had seven, both above normal counts for the month. More > Access the October climate report and download images from the NOAA NCEI website.

