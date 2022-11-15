Iranian rocket fuel for Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized by US NavyExBulletin



change the subtitles Kevin Frus/US Navy via AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a rocket fuel component hidden among trash bags aboard a ship bound for Yemen from Iran, the first such seizure in that country’s years-long war. a truce there. broken down.

The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate detected could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have used to target both forces allied with the recognized government. internationally of the country and the coalition led by Saudi Arabia. supports them.

The apparent rearmament effort comes as Iran has threatened Saudi Arabia, the United States and other countries during months of protests calling for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic’s theocracy. Tehran blames foreign powers rather than its own frustrated population for fueling the protests, which have seen at least 344 people killed and 15,820 arrested amid a growing crackdown on dissent there.

The Houthis and Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to requests for comment.

“This type of shipment and just the massive volume of explosive material is a serious concern because it’s destabilizing,” said Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Middle East-based Navy’s 5th Fleet, told The Associated Press. “The illegal transport of weapons from Iran to Yemen leads to instability and violence”.

The US Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and the guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans intercepted a traditional wooden sailing vessel known as a dhow in the Gulf of Oman on November 8, the Navy said. During a week-long search, sailors discovered bags of ammonium perchlorate hidden inside what initially appeared to be a 100-ton load of urea.



change the subtitles Lt. Kelly Harris/US Navy via AP

Urea, a fertilizer, can also be used to make explosives.

The dhow was so overloaded with cargo that it posed a danger to nearby shipping in the Gulf of Oman, a route that leads from the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, to the Indian Ocean. The Navy ended up sinking the ship with much of the material still on board because of the danger, Hawkins said.

The Sullivans handed over the four Yemeni crew members to the country’s internationally recognized government on Tuesday.

Asked how the Navy knew to stop the ship, Hawkins said only that the Navy knew by “multiple means” that the ship was carrying fuel and that it was coming from Iran to Yemen. He declined to elaborate.

“Given the fact that it was on a route commonly used to smuggle weapons and illegal drugs from Iran to Yemen, it really tells you what you need to know,” Hawkins said. “It was clearly not meant for good.”

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition, armed with US weaponry and intelligence, entered the war on the side of Yemen’s government-in-exile in March 2015. Years of intractable fighting have pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation on the brink of starvation.

A United Nations arms embargo has banned arms transfers to the Houthis since 2014. Despite this, Iran has long transferred rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, rockets and other weaponry to the Houthis via ship shipments. Although Iran denies arming the Houthis, independent experts, Western countries and UN experts have traced the components seized abroad and the vessels detained to Iran.

A six-month ceasefire in Yemen’s war, the longest of the conflict, expired in October despite diplomatic efforts to renew it. This has led to fears that the war could escalate again. More than 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen during the fighting, including over 14,500 civilians.

There have been sporadic attacks since the ceasefire expired. In late October, a Houthi drone strike targeted a Greek cargo ship near the port city of Mukalla, causing no damage to the ship.