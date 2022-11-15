International
Opening speech by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the 8th World Congress Against the Death Penalty
On behalf of the German Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann and myself, I would like to welcome you not only to Berlin, but also to this wonderful country.
We did not choose it by chance, but on purpose, because this house and its music reflect what we are here for today: to celebrate life.
To this day, more than 50 states still apply the death penalty.
Among these countries are countries from North to South, from East to West, small countries, large countries, democracies and dictatorships.
We see with great concern how authoritarian regimes use the death penalty to increasingly repress political opponents.
They are not applying the death penalty for serious crimes like murder, but they are using it against people who are simply expressing their feelings as whom they love, people who are expressing their thoughts or celebrating freedom and life, for example through music and dance.
Belarus this year expanded the list of crimes punishable by death to threaten the opposition in the country.
Iran is executing hundreds of people every year according to Amnesty International including members of the LGBTQI community simply for what they want.
This weekend we received reports that the regime has handed down the first death sentence to a person who took part in the protests after the death of Mahsa Amini, who just wanted to live in freedom like so many others. And the regime is threatening many more protesters with the death penalty.
We have left no doubt about what we think of the regime’s brutal repression against its own people. Therefore yesterday, how European Union Foreign Ministers, we imposed further targeted sanctions against those in Tehran who are responsible.
China, for its part, does not publish official numbers of executions. However, human rights organizations estimate that there are thousands more executions each year than in all other countries that still use the death penalty combined.
As brutal as all of this is fortunately, countries that still execute their own citizens are a shrinking minority. Almost 100 states have abolished the death penalty in the past 50 years. And more and more states have removed it recently:
Sierra Leone did this last year. Minister Tarawalley, I salute you for this brave action. I also applaud Liberia and Zambia for embarking on the abolition path, with relevant laws in Parliament. And I am very pleased that Minister Kemayah of Liberia and Minister Haimbe of Zambia are with us today to report on these important steps for your countries.
However, the progress the world has made toward ending the death penalty is not a natural result of history. It needs political leadership and often determination.
We owe this progress to the work of so many activists, lawyers, artists, journalists and parliamentarians who have championed this cause so bravely.
There is one NGO in particular that has launched this message around the globe: the Ensemble contre la peine de mort, the organizers of this Congress. Aminata Niakat and Raphal Chenuil-Hazan, thank you for your dedication, courage and excellent collaboration!
All of you in this room know that abolishing the death penalty is more than difficult. We see this in the variety of countries that still use it from Indonesia to Japan, from India to parts of the United States.
Public opinion often supports the death penalty. And we all understand the pain of women and men who have been victims of horrific crimes that you can hardly imagine for mothers or fathers whose children have been brutally murdered, raped or abused. We understand how much they want the guilty to be punished. It is difficult to mobilize a parliamentary majority against the death penalty.
And I want to say this very clearly, and I think we all share this view: there is no doubt that serious crimes require severe punishment. But no matter how terrible a crime is, no matter how deep the pain, we should not pay like a like. We should not take life for a life.
Because it goes against our strong belief in the dignity of life. It goes against the core values we believe in. The values that unite us here today in all our wonderful diversity: through the European Convention on Human Rights and its 13th Protocol, the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Abolition of the Death Penalty and Protocol to the American Convention on Human Rights on the Abolition of the Death Penalty.
The death penalty goes against the very belief in reason and human dignity that our societies are built on, whether we come from Europe, Africa, Asia or Latin America.
Furthermore, the death penalty is ineffective in preventing crime, as research and statistics show. The death penalty reflects inequality and discrimination because it affects minorities, the marginalized, and the poor more than others. And the death penalty is irreversible, while all justice systems make mistakes. A life taken wrongly is gone forever.
However, we know that abolition is a very sensitive issue that deeply affects countries’ national policies and their judicial systems. This is why we are coming together here not to lecture, but to listen and learn from each other:
Learn from journalists who report on executions to show pro-death penalty audiences how cruel it is to kill a person by lethal injection and what it does to those who administer it.
Let’s learn from politicians using a step-by-step approach to moving forward from reducing the number of capital crimes to establishing moratoriums on executions.
And to learn from civil society activists how best to run a campaign to abolish the law by lobbying parliamentarians, organizing role-plays in schools, gathering testimonies from individuals who have spent decades on death row for a crime that they did not perform.
We need this discussion. We need this Congress and everyone’s commitment. We need it for a simple reason:
to move forward towards outlawing the death penalty across the globe.
Let’s move forward together on the path of humanity.
