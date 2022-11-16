The world’s population reaches 8 billion





The world’s population reached 8 billion on Tuesday, increasing by 1 billion in the past dozen years and reflecting rapid population growth in recent decades, with India is projected to become the most populous country in the world by next year, surpassing China. The world population milestone of 8 billion people has long-term significance for rich and poor countries alike. While it took hundreds of thousands of years for the world’s population to reach 1 billion, the world grew from 7 billion to 8 billion just since 2010, a reflection of advances in health. As the world expects grow even more to over 10 billion over the next 60 years as reported by the UN population division of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), population growth is slowing compared to the past, and the UN warns that the challenges of feeding, sheltering and keeping that level of people from climate pollution will be significant. On the other hand, global life expectancy increased to almost 73 years and is expected to reach 77 years in 2050. Another key point in the UN’s population report, updated in its November summary, is the gender divide: There are slightly more men than women today, but even by 2050. The ‘8 billion’ figure is also a wake-up call for the US as the report says global migration “will be the sole driver of population growth in high-income countries”. of report was originally published on World Population Day five months ago. She predicted Tuesday as the day to reach 8 billion people, now called “Eight Billion Day”. to start by DESA, the UN health agency (WHO) and the UN population fund (UNFPA) at UN headquarters in New York. One more latest policy summary – with graphics and projections from DASHP was updated this month. The global population is growing at its slowest pace since 1950 with growth below 1% in 2020. The report estimates that there will be 8.5 billion people in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050 and then peak at 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and will remain at that level until 2100. So how do we know the eight billionth baby was born today? Frankly, the UN says, we don’t. John Wilmoth, director of the UN’s Population Division at DESA, admitted – when the report was released – that the day is somewhat arbitrary but important to mark the historic moment. “We do not claim that this is the actual date … and we think the uncertainty is at least plus or minus a year,” he said. This is because the combination of outdated census collection in many countries, as well as the spread of conflict and the COVID19 pandemic, made door-to-door counting difficult and the numbers are based in some countries on forecasts. Half of the population growth by 2050 will occur in the following eight countries, the UN says: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania. The UN calls the increase “a testament to achievements in public health and medicine”. Trending news Pamela Falk Pamela Falk is a CBS News correspondent covering the United Nations and an international attorney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/world-population-reaches-8-billion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos