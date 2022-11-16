The world’s population reaches 8 billion, creating many challenges

LAGOS, Nigeria — The world’s population is likely to reach about 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing countries in Africa.

Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete for everything from electricity, lighting their homes to spots on crowded buses, often for two-hour trips each way in the megacity. Some Nigerian children left for school as early as 5 am

And over the next three decades, the West African nation’s population is expected to grow even more: from 216 million this year to 375 million, the UN says. This will put Nigeria in a tie for third place with the United States behind India and China.

We are already exaggerating what we have with housing, roads, hospitals, schools. It’s all overkill,” said Gyang Dalyop, a planning and urban development consultant in Nigeria.

The UN’s 8 billionth day on Tuesday is more symbolic than precise, officials are careful to point out in a wide-ranging report released over the summer that makes some startling predictions.

The upward trend threatens to leave even more people in developing countries further, as governments struggle to provide enough classrooms and jobs for rapidly growing numbers of young people, and food insecurity becomes an even more urgent problem.

Nigeria is among eight countries the UN says will account for more than half of the world’s population growth between now and 2050, along with other African countries Congo, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

The population in many countries in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double between 2022 and 2050, putting additional pressure on already strained resources and challenging policies aimed at reducing poverty and inequality, the UN report said.

He predicted that the world population will reach about 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100.

Other countries rounding out the list with the fastest growing populations are Egypt, Pakistan, the Philippines and India, which will overtake China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

In Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, home to more than 12 million people, many families struggle to find affordable housing and pay school fees. While primary school pupils attend for free, older children’s chances depend on their parents’ income.

My children took turns going “to school,” said Luc Kyungu, a truck driver in Kinshasa who has six children. “Two studied while the others waited because of money. If I didn’t have so many children, they would have finished their studies on time.

Rapid population growth also means more people competing for scarce water resources and leaves more families facing hunger as climate change increasingly affects crop production in many parts of the world.

There is also greater pressure on the environment, increasing the challenges to food security also associated with climate change, said Dr. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India. Reducing inequality by focusing on climate change adaptation and mitigation should be where our policymakers need to focus.”

However, experts say the biggest threat to the environment is consumption, which is higher in developed countries that are not experiencing large population growth.

Global evidence shows that a small fraction of the world’s people use most of the Earth’s resources and produce most of its greenhouse gas emissions, said Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India. “Over the past 25 years, the richest 10% of the global population has been responsible for more than half of all carbon emissions.

According to the UN, the population in sub-Saharan Africa is growing at 2.5% per year, more than three times the global average. Some of this can be attributed to people living longer, but family size remains the main factor. Women in sub-Saharan Africa have an average of 4.6 births, double the current global average of 2.3.

Families get bigger when women start having children early, and 4 out of 10 girls in Africa are married before they turn 18, according to UN figures. The continent’s teenage pregnancy rate is the highest in the world About half of the children born last year to mothers under 20 worldwide were in sub-Saharan Africa.

However, any effort to reduce family size now would come too late to significantly slow growth projections for 2050, the UN said. About two-thirds of it will be driven by past growth momentum.”

Such an increase would occur even if childbearing in today’s high-fertility countries fell immediately to about two births per woman, the report found.

There are also important cultural reasons for large families. In sub-Saharan Africa, children are seen as a blessing and a source of support for their elders the more sons and daughters, the more comfort in retirement.

However, some large families may not have what it takes to feed them, says Eunice Azimi, an insurance broker in Lagos and mother of three.

In Nigeria, we believe it is God who gives children, she said. They see it as the more children you have, the more benefits. And you’re actually outpacing your peers who can’t have as many children. It looks like a race in the villages.

Politics has also played a role in Tanzania, where former president John Magufuli, who ruled the East African country from 2015 until his death in 2021, discouraged birth control, saying a large population was good for the economy.

He opposed family planning programs promoted by outside groups and in a 2019 speech urged women not to block their ovaries. He even described contraceptive users as lazy in a country he said was filled with cheap food. Under Magufuli, pregnant schoolgirls were even banned from returning to classrooms.

But his successor, Samia Suluhu Hassan, appears to have reversed government policy in comments last month when she said birth control was necessary to avoid overwhelming the country’s public infrastructure.

Although the population is growing in some countries, the UN says rates are expected to decrease by 1% or more in 61 countries.

The UN report puts the current US population at 337 million, reaching 375 million in 2050. The population growth rate in 2021 was just 0.1%, the lowest since the country’s founding.

Going forward, would there be slower growth the question is, how slow? said William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution. The real wild card for the US and many other developed countries is immigration.”

Charles Kenny, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development in Washington, says environmental concerns surrounding the 8 billion figure should focus on consumption, especially in developed countries.

“The problem is not population, the problem is how we consume to change our consumption patterns, he said.

Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria. Associated Press writers Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal; Sibi Arasu in Bengaluru, India; Grand Wanjohi in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt; Christina Larson in Washington; Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, and Jean-Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo, contributed.

The Associated Press’s climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about the PAs climate initiative here. AP is solely responsible for all content.