Achieving a rapid reduction in global coal emissions is the key challenge to achieving international climate targets – News

The world must move quickly to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions from coal to avoid severe climate change impacts, says a new IEA report, calling for immediate policy action to mobilize rapidly massive funding for clean energy alternatives to coal and to ensure safety. affordable and just transitions, especially in emerging and developing economies.

New IEA special report Coal in the net-zero transition: Strategies for rapid, safe and people-centred change provides the most comprehensive analysis to date of what it would take to reduce global coal emissions fast enough to meet international climate goals while supporting energy security and economic growth, and addressing the social and employment consequences of change included. This includes the key implications for the coal sector of a transition to net zero emissions by 2050, which would give the world an even chance of limiting global warming to the critical threshold of 1.5C.

The new analysis in the special report, which is part of World Energy Outlook series, shows that the vast majority of current global coal consumption occurs in countries that have committed to achieving net zero emissions. Far from falling, however, global coal demand has been steady at near-record levels for the past decade. If nothing is done, emissions from existing coal assets would, by themselves, push the world beyond the 1.5C limit.

Over 95% of the world’s coal consumption is occurring in countries that have committed to reducing their emissions to net zero, said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. But while there is encouraging momentum toward expanding clean energy in many governments’ policy responses to the current energy crisis, a major unsolved problem is how to deal with the massive amount of existing coal assets around the world.

Coal is the single largest source of energy CO2 emissions and the single largest source of electricity generation worldwide, highlighting the damage it is doing to our climate and the huge challenge of replacing it rapidly ensuring energy security, said Dr Birol. Our new report sets out the possible options open to governments to overcome this critical challenge in an affordable and fair way.

Any future path for the global energy sector that avoids severe impacts from climate change involves early and significant reductions in coal-related emissions. The report makes clear that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to reducing coal emissions. The new IEA Coal Transition Exposure Index highlights countries where coal dependence is high and the transition is likely to be most challenging: Indonesia, Mongolia, China, Vietnam, India and South Africa stand out. A range of approaches, tailored to national circumstances, is essential.

Today, there are approximately 9,000 coal-fired power plants worldwide, representing 2,185 gigawatts of capacity. Their age profile varies widely by region, from an average of over 40 years in the United States to less than 15 years in developing economies in Asia. Coal-fired industrial facilities are similarly long-lived, with investment decisions to be made this decade that will, to a large extent, shape the outlook for coal use in heavy industry for decades to come.

The coal transition is complicated by the relatively young age of coal-fired power plants in much of the Asia Pacific region. If operated at typical lifetimes and utilization rates, the existing worldwide coal-fired fleet, excluding plants under construction, would emit more than the historical emissions of all coal-fired plants that have ever operated.

A massive increase in clean sources of power generation, coupled with system-wide improvements in energy efficiency, is key to unlocking reductions in coal power use and reducing emissions from existing assets. In a scenario in which current national climate pledges are met on time and in full, output from existing global coal-fired power plants falls by about a third between 2021 and 2030, with 75% of it replaced by solar and wind. This decline in coal production is even sharper in a scenario consistent with achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5 C. In the Net Zero scenario by 2050, coal use falls by 90 % from the middle of the century.

An important condition to reduce coal emissions is to stop adding new coal-fired assets to power systems. Approvals of new projects have slowed dramatically over the past decade, but there is a risk that today’s energy crisis will prompt a new willingness to approve coal-fired power plants, especially given IEA reports that reveal that around half of the 100 financial institutions that have supported coal-related projects since 2010 have made no commitment to limit such funding, and the other 20% have only made relatively weak promises.

Governments can provide incentives for asset owners to adapt to the transition. The favorable economics of clean electricity generation, on its own, will not be enough to ensure a rapid transition away from coal for power generation. Coal plants are often protected from market competition, in some cases because they are owned by existing utilities, in others because private owners are protected by inflexible power purchase agreements. Our analysis shows that outside of China, where low-cost financing is the norm, the weighted average cost of capital of coal plant owners and operators is around 7%. Refinancing to reduce this by 3% would accelerate the point at which owners recoup their initial investment, paving the way for a third of the global coal fleet to be retired within ten years.

International cooperation, public financial support and well-designed approaches that incorporate the need for people-centered transitions will be essential in moving away from unsustainable coal. The energy transition will create millions of clean energy jobs, although not necessarily in the same places as lost coal jobs, and the skills required in many cases may be different. While unlikely to absorb all lost employment in the coal sector, critical mineral mining can provide new industrial opportunities and sources of income for companies and communities hitherto dependent on coal.

The IEA’s special report benefited not only from the Agency’s unparalleled energy data and modeling capabilities, but also from the input of a High Level Advisory Group of global energy, climate and finance leaders convened by Dr Birol at the beginning of this year. The advisory group was chaired by Michael R. Bloomberg, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions, and co-chaired by Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia, which currently holds the G20 Presidency. , and Teresa. Ribera Rodrguez, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge of Spain.

Michael R. Bloomberg, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions and founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, said: Coal plants are declining, but not at the pace we need to save lives and win the battle against climate change. By increasing investment in clean energy, we can achieve a complete phase-out of coal power plants in advanced economies by 2030 and in the rest of the world by 2040. On the other side of this transition is a more strong and healthier communities and we have no time to waste in getting there. This IEA special report is an essential guide on practical steps that governments and the private sector, including financial institutions and investors, can take.

Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia, said: Reducing coal emissions at the scale and speed required to achieve net zero commitments will be significant challenges, particularly for emerging markets and developing economies, including Indonesia. We welcome the new IEA report which not only illustrates a credible path towards reducing coal emissions, but also considers aspects of a just and equitable transition, including international support.

Teresa Ribera Rodrguez, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge of Spainsaid: “Spain is committed to accelerating the energy transition for both climate security and security of supply. By closing our coal mines by 2018 and 90% of our coal-fired capacity in just the following four years, Spain has made a strong effort to achieve a just and balanced energy transition, especially for regions and workers that depended on coal mining and coal-fired power plants This new special report from the IEA takes into account all these priorities and shows that the world has the tools to achieve a safe and just transition.