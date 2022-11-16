Somalia: Amnesty International urges new government to adopt 10-point human rights plan





Six months after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office, his government has yet to fulfill its promises to guarantee justice and security for the people of Somalia. Amnesty International today presents the Somali government with a 10-point plan, outlining the steps it needs to take to improve the country’s human rights situation. In May 2022, the government stated that its priorities would include security, justice, reconciliation and social development. However, more commitment and action is required to improve and prioritize human rights, to ensure accountability for violations and abuses, and to protect civilians. The election of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in May 2022 was an opportunity for the new administration to address many of the country’s outstanding human rights challenges and to enlist support from the international community to ensure lasting change and progress in promoting and the protection of human rights. in the country, said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa. The election of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in May 2022 was an opportunity for the new administration to address many of the country’s outstanding human rights challenges. Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa However, no concrete measures have been taken to prevent human rights violations, hold suspected perpetrators accountable for their actions, or ensure access to justice and effective remedies, including adequate compensation for victims. The government should prioritize the protection of civilians by ensuring that all Somali security forces receive adequate training in human rights and humanitarian law. The government should also instruct all security forces not to target civilians and civilian objects during military operations. Amnesty International’s 10-point human rights agenda sets out what the Somali government must do: Protect civilians in conflict Ensuring that members of the military, police and other government officials suspected of being responsible for human rights violations are brought to justice in fair proceedings. Reforming the judicial system By creating a reliable, fair, impartial and independent civil court system. The authorities should also end the practice of trying civilians, including journalists, in military courts. Ensuring justice and reparation for abuses committed by foreign forces The government should seek reparations including compensation from the US government and from AMISOM (now ATMIS) to survivors and families of victims of unlawful attacks. Protect and respect freedom of expression Revising the problematic provisions of the media law, penal code and all other laws and directives that unjustly restrict the right to freedom of expression and bring these laws into line with the Somali constitution and international human rights obligations. Authorities should also stop harassing and persecuting veteran journalist and media lawyer Abdalle Ahmed Mumin by dropping all charges pending against him in the Banadir court and lifting travel restrictions against him. To guarantee and provide access to adequate resources in the right to health for all Ensuring that proceeds from the debt relief process are used to progressively increase health budget allocations from the current 2% to ultimately meet the Abuja Declaration target of 15%. Protect internally displaced persons and end forced evictions Ensuring that both security forces and private actors do not carry out forced evictions, including displacements across the country. Protect children’s rights Fast-tracking the Children’s Bill, protecting children from recruitment by armed groups and finalizing the Female Genital Mutilation Bill. Protect the rights of women and girls and protect them from sexual violence Prioritizing the adoption of laws prohibiting all forms of violence against women and girls. Mitigating climate change and other crises Creation and operationalization of the National Human Rights Commission Addressing impunity, a priority The ongoing conflict between the Somali authorities and the Al-Shabaab armed group, which also involves regional and international allied forces, including AFRICOM and AMISOM (now ATMIS), continues to take a devastating toll on civilians. Over the years, Amnesty International has documented indiscriminate attacks, unlawful killings of civilians, torture, rape and other violations by all parties to the conflict, including Somali security forces and allied militia in military operations. While successive governments have committed to security reforms, no significant improvements have been made and impunity for violations remains widespread. This new government must prioritize accountability and address impunity for human rights violations. This new government must prioritize accountability and address impunity for human rights violations. Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa

