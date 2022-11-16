SUU’s Office of International Affairs will host International Education Week





Southern Utah University’s Office of International Affairs is once again hosting its annual International Education Week to celebrate global education, diverse cultures, and learning abroad. The weeks worth of events will begin on Tuesday, November 15th and run through Friday, November 18th. The first event will be a FIFA video game tournament on Tuesday in the Sharwan Smith Student Center from 5-7pm. The week will continue with a show featuring Helen Foster Snow, who is famous for her international journalistic coverage in the 1930s, from 9am to noon on November 16. 30-3 in the afternoon On Thursday, November 17, a Global Connections Fair will be hosted in the SUU Ballroom with speaker Chris Crawford in attendance. Crawford has served as a diplomat in East Timor, Afghanistan, Australia and France after graduating from SUU in 2004 with a degree in criminal justice and political science. Crawford believes it is vital for everyone, including SUU students, to branch out and create experiences in other countries to gain a different perspective of the world. We understand our country and our culture better when we understand other peoples, Crawford said. I think it’s important for everyone to get outside of our communities, our space, even our country, to see other parts of the world. Being able to step outside of your comfort zone and experience other cultures, even if it’s a summer away or a spring break abroad, helps open up ideas and minds. On the final day, November 18, the office will host a service project benefiting Days for Girls, a group working to advance menstrual equality, health, dignity and opportunity for all. More information about the group can be found on their website Web page. The week will conclude with a prize draw for students who attend at least four International Education Week events. Students can enter the drawing by obtaining a passport from the Office of International Affairs, or ST 169. Those who complete the passport can submit it to the same office by 4:00 p.m. on November 18 to enter. Prizes will include a $200 study abroad scholarship, a JBL Flip 4 speaker, or a $50 SUU Bookstore gift card. For more information about events throughout the week, visit International Affairs Web page. Narrated by: Luke McKenzie

