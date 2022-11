The volcanologist of the Geophysical Institute receives international honor

Photo courtesy of Trsilo Girona

Trsilo Girona overlooking a glacier field.

A University of Alaska Fairbanks volcanologist has received a top honor from the International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics. Trsilo Girona, a research assistant professor at the UAF Institute of Geophysics, is one of 10 recipients of the organization’s Early Career Scientist Awards, which were announced Nov. 7. The award is given to early career scientists for outstanding research in the Earth and space sciences and for their international research collaboration. Girona was recognized for his pioneering and innovative approaches to studying the behavior of gas and volcanic eruptions by combining remote sensing, numerical modeling and machine learning, according to Monday’s IUGG announcement. I always dreamed of becoming a scientist to better understand how the Earth works and to help humanity by better predicting devastating natural events and minimizing their impact, Girona said. Achieving my dream would have been impossible without the good public education I received in the small village of Rojales, Spain, where I grew up and the dedication shown by some of my teachers and professors, such as Manuel and Esperanza, he said. . Girona studied physics in Spain at the University of Valencia and the Complutense University of Madrid, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics and geophysics. He completed his doctorate. on a scholarship at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. He then moved to the United States, working first at Georgia Tech in Atlanta and then at Brown University in Rhode Island. From there he moved west to Southern California to work for three years at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. And then came a position at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, where Girona has been for two years. He became the head of the volcanological group of the UAF Geophysical Institute earlier this year. I have been blessed with great colleagues, partners and friends to collaborate with on this journey, including my peers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, said Girona. Girona offered honors for his Ph.D. and postdoctoral mentors Fidel Costa, Christian Huber, and Vincent Realmuto. He said they challenged him during our many fruitful discussions, which I strongly believe made me a better scientist and person. “For this honor I want to thank the Early Career Scientist Awards Committee, the IUGG, my nominators Fidel Costa and Patrick Allard, and the colleagues writing letters of support,” he said. support.” The award will be presented in July at the IUGG General Assembly meeting in Berlin. CONTACTS:

