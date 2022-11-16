AFCENT Leads US Military Presence with Partners During Bahrain International Airshow 2022 > Air Force Reserve Command > News





US Central Command participated in the Bahrain International Air Show 2022 (BIAS22) together with coalition and partner nations at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, November 9-11, 2022. “Our participation in BIAS22 builds on our strong relationship with the Kingdom of Bahrain and enhances our relationship with other allies and partners in the region,” said Maj. General David Harrisdeputy commander, Ninth Air Force (Air Force Center), and deputy commander of the combined forces air component, CENTCOM. Since the inception of BIAS in 2010, US military support and participation has continued to grow and improve stable relations in the region. During BIAS22, Harris met with the Deputy Commander of the Royal Bahraini Air Force, Maj. Gen. Munther Al Khalifa, Israel’s Air Force Chief of Staff, Brig. General Eyal Grinboim and Pakistan Air Force Chief of Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, for the leaders’ key engagements. “Events like these are just one way U.S. forces work together with our partner countries and demonstrate a continued commitment to the security and stability of this region.,.“ Harris said. The three-day air show includes static aircraft on display and aerial demonstrations from US Air Force AND US Navy pilots, highlighting the wide range of skills inherent in US military aviation. Performances from AFCENT also took place each day of BIAS22. “Our military relationship with the Bahrain Defense Force dates back more than 50 years, predating the formation of USCENTCOM,” said General. Michael Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander, during an October visit to Manama. “Given the growing complexity of regional threats, advances in unmanned aerial systems and ballistic missile capability, and the continuing threat of terrorist groups, this relationship is more important now than ever. USCENTCOM must rely on our partners in the region to solve the region’s complex problems. We are strongly committed to our partnership with the Bahrain Defense Force; this relationship is iron.” of Office of the Secretary of Defense approved participation in the event to advance and strengthen US defense ties with its allies and partners in the Middle East. About 100 US military and civilian personnel supported BIAS22.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afrc.af.mil/News/Article/3218912/afcent-leads-us-military-presence-alongside-partners-during-bahrain-internation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos