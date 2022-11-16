AIC signs Second International Partnership Agreement – News





The American International College has entered into a second international partnership agreement as part of the College’s ongoing commitment to increasing its international presence and creating opportunities for student and faculty exchange and student mobility. College President Hubert Benitez and Chief Operating Officer Nicolle Cestero, on behalf of AIC, have signed a partnership with Catholic University of El Salvador (Universidad Catolica de El Salvador, or UNICAES). Founded in 1982, UNICAES is considered one of the most prominent universities in El Salvador and consistently appears in Latin American university rankings as one of the best institutions in the region. The public university, located in Santa Ana, has a strong presence in STEM, engineering and architecture, as well as health sciences, including schools of medicine and nursing, nutrition and dietetics. As part of the agreement, AIC and UNICAES will work to promote cooperation in the areas of academic research and education at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels. Partnership goals include opportunities for cross-cultural immersion programming, student exchange programs, and the sharing of ideas among faculty for research, lectures, and speaking engagements. Earlier this year, AIC entered into a partnership agreement with the University of St. Paul in the Philippines (SPUP). A ceremonial signing will take place at the SPUP on December 7, 2022, before the start of International Interdisciplinary Research Conference. President Benitez will deliver takeaway speech at the conference, which is being co-organized by the AIC. These collaborations are in response to AIC’s goals to become a vibrant, year-round campus community of living and learning opportunities, to expand the scope of its academic programs, and to reengage with institutions from different countries, according to Benitez. He adds that AIC is taking a proactive approach to its internationalization efforts and is creating focused strategic partnerships with institutions abroad that are interested in joining AIC in academic, mobile, interdisciplinary and cultural initiatives.

