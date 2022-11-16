International Education Week – News





Event details Tuesday, November 15, 2022

11:00 – 14:00



Champlain Learning Living Commons The Trent Study Abroad program is celebrating International Education Week (IEW) the week of November 14 – 18. IEW is a celebration of international engagement and the impact that international experiences have on preparing students for the future in a globalized world. Trent University joins over 100 countries in celebrating international education, international students and internationalization! Join us all week to learn more about WUSC, Trent IDST, Trent in France, Summer in Belize, Summer in Mexico, Champlain Global LLC, meet students currently studying at Trent from one of our exchange partners, and our returning Trent students who have participated in a study abroad who are excited to share their experience! EVENT: Tuesday 15 November Global Lunch and Learn 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m Link to register: https://ccr.trentu.ca/ccrevents.htm?evtId=2556 If you are available, please sign up for lunch so we know our number Champlain College Room – CLLC – CC202 *On the seasoned spoon Come in and learn about our study abroad opportunities and meet students studying at Trent from one of our exchange partners and Trent students who went on study abroad! Wednesday 16 November Virtual Fair of Exchange Partners Meet our Exchange Partners- This is an opportunity to have your questions answered directly by our partners abroad. Move from one room to another and find answers to all your questions! Zoom link: https://trentu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwvfuiqqzMtHt1Izoe04AbyDD74uHVyFNJ- Thursday 17 November Student Alumni Panel 3:00 – 17:00 In-Person – Champlain College CLLC – CC202 *On the seasoned spoon Refreshments will be available Or from Zoom: https://trentu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqduiorTorHNLQC7ANB19iF_eokjA4G6tn Come meet Alumni who went on a study abroad and hear about their experiences and learn how you can do it!

