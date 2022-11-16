G20 summit: Biden says allies working in ‘full unanimity’ after Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing 2





CNN

–



US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with key allies on his final day at the G20 in Indonesia vowing to figure out exactly what happened after a Russian-made missile landed within the borders of a NATO ally. .

We agreed to support Poland’s investigations into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border and we would make sure we understand exactly what happened, Biden told reporters after his emergency roundtable with leaders at the G20 Summit.

Biden added: We will then collectively determine the next step as we investigate.

The president had just left the meeting in Bali on Wednesday morning local time. The talks came after Poland’s foreign ministry said late Tuesday that a Russian-made missile landed in the village of Przewodw. The ministry’s statement does not specify the type of missile, who fired it or from where it was fired. Biden spoke earlier with the Polish president and the NATO secretary general.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Biden was asked if the missile was launched by Russia.

There is preliminary information that contradicts this, he replied.

He added, I don’t want to say that until we fully investigate. It is unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was shot by Russia. But look closely.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has called the reports about the landing of Russian missiles in Poland a deliberate provocation, denying that there were strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border.

Biden and leaders from the G7 and NATO were at the table. The meeting included Biden and leaders from Canada, the European Union, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Japan, officials said.

The president said there was complete unanimity among the people at the table on how to respond to the incident. He gave no other information about the source of the missile.

During a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda earlier, Biden expressed his deepest condolences for the loss of life in eastern Poland earlier this evening, the White House said in a readout.

President Duda described Poland’s ongoing assessment of the explosion that occurred in the eastern part of the country near the border with Ukraine. President Biden offered the full support and assistance of the U.S. to the Poland investigation, the reading continued.

Biden reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO, and the leaders agreed that their teams would remain in close contact to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation continues.

At the summit, Biden and most G20 members are scheduled to sign a statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine and the human suffering it has caused both to Ukrainians and to families in the developing world who are facing food and fuel insecurity. as a result. according to a senior administration official predicting the statement. Such an expression of condemnation has been the work of months of diplomacy between G20 leaders. However, it is still not clear which countries will sign the declaration.

Before beginning a long trip to Washington, Biden is expected to participate in a mangrove planting with other G20 leaders. He will also meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the first time since taking office last month.

Sunak ascended to the role of prime minister late last month when he replaced Liz Truss, now the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history. Truss resigned six weeks into a term that plunged Britain into political and economic turmoil. Sunak is the first black person and the first Hindu to lead Great Britain. He is also the youngest person to take office in more than 200 years.

White House officials expected a split-screen moment this week after Biden met with world leaders in Bali at the same time his predecessor was announcing a third presidential run.

But the dynamic was amplified after Biden convened the emergency talks at the same hour that Trump loyalists packed the Mar-a-Lago ballroom for former President Donald Trump’s announcement.

Biden was leading crisis talks with members of the G7 and NATO in Bali, two groupings that Trump questioned the usefulness of while in office.

Less than 10 minutes after he finished speaking with reporters, Trump took the stage at Mar-a-Lago.

Heading into the trip, Biden’s advisers weren’t particularly concerned about splitting the screen and, after better-than-expected Democratic midterm elections, were even less wary of announcing a third presidential bid while Biden was in Asia.

First, Biden officials are happy to draw comparisons between the current and former presidents on the foreign stage, given the general chaos that often follows Trump while he travels abroad.

Biden’s team also believes the president’s new approval rating among Democrats compares favorably to Trump’s post-midterm status within the Republican Party, a still-evolving picture but showing signs of erosion.

Trump’s announcement is sure to spur renewed attention on the Bidens in deciding whether to run for re-election. By all accounts, including his closest advisers, Biden will feel more compelled to seek a second term if Trump is in the running.

Throughout the course of his meetings in Asia this week, Biden has been approached by fellow leaders offering congratulations after the midterm results, a signal that American political races are being closely watched by leaders on the opposite side of the world.

It was a phenomenon that surprised some of his aides, especially the specificity with which many of the leaders were looking at him. It was a sign, according to a senior administration official, that the stakes of the midterm elections extended far beyond US borders. Biden himself had described the race as putting democracy at the polls that leaders in foreign capitals are very attuned to as they work to determine which way the political winds are blowing in the United States.

Before the election, foreign diplomats sent to Washington toured the country working to lower the political temperature, all with the goal of determining whether Trump might be ready for a political comeback.

If the gathering of election deniers and Trump associates vying for office amounted to a signal that the former president’s influence was still alive within Republican politics and that his return to the White House remained a distinct possibility, the widespread rejection of these candidates last week sent an alternative. signal abroad.

For Biden, the timing couldn’t be more opportune. The prospect of a mid-term disappearance loomed large during preparations for his round-the-world trip over the past few weeks. Widespread victories for Republicans, including election deniers, would badly complicate the presidents’ core message that democracies will win against autocracies.

Trump’s teasing of a campaign announcement just as Biden was about to rally the world behind democratic ideals only raised the stakes.