Harris to present US as ‘best partner’ for economic stability in Indo-Pacific on Asia trip





CNN

–



Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Thailand and the Philippines on Wednesday to make the US a better Indo-Pacific partner for economic stability amid China’s efforts to expand its influence in the region. The vice presidents’ visit follows President Joe Biden’s week-long trip to the same region as he sought to assert American leadership abroad.

The vice president will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit, hold bilateral meetings with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos, as well as meet with leaders of others, local activists and prominent women. to reaffirm US economic commitment to the Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asia.

This work builds on the presidents current and ongoing travel to Southeast Asia, a senior administration official told reporters in a briefing call when describing the back-to-back visits. And when you put the two together, I think it shows a deepening of our engagement in this region. And the efforts of the president and vice president to strengthen our alliances in the region and invest in its critical institutions.

Harris is visiting the region after Biden returns to Washington, D.C., for his granddaughters’ wedding.

She will double down on economic growth and advocate for American workers and businesses as key themes throughout her trip, the second trip to the region during her time in office.

The vice president will also visit the Philippine island of Palawan next week during her trip to Asia, a senior administration official told CNN. It is a move that could create tensions with China due to its proximity to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The official said Harris, who will visit Palawan next Tuesday, will be the highest-ranking US official to ever visit the island.

Reuters was the first to report Harris’ visit.

Harris, the US’s first vice president for South Asia, lands in Bangkok on Thursday local time and will attend leaders’ meetings for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Shell lays out the key principles that we believe should guide APEC economies and unite other economies around our vision for the future of the rules-based international economic order, the senior administration official said.

The vice president is likely to hold meetings with leaders on the sidelines of the summit, but the senior administration official would not say whether Harris will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who is scheduled to attend.

Biden held a three-hour conversation Monday with his Chinese counterpart, their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office and an opportunity both sides appeared to hope would lead to an improvement in rapidly deteriorating relations. The meeting, which Biden later called open and honest, appeared to ease some tensions between the competing nations.

But on Friday, Harris will tout the US as the region’s best partner when she delivers remarks at the APEC CEO summit.

There is no better partner for Indo-Pacific economies and companies than the United States, the senior administration official said. Harris’ remarks will touch on the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific Economic Prosperity Framework, launched earlier this year, which covers supply chains, climate, chipmaking and more.

When you put it all together, frankly, we think it tells a very positive story with significant resources brought to the table. We know there is strong demand for increased economic presence from the United States. And the vice president will make it clear that we have answered the call for that increased economic presence, the senior administration official added.

Harris’ bilateral with Thailand’s Prayut comes on Saturday and will focus on the climate crisis and economic development while accelerating the clean energy transition. More results of new initiatives and funding are expected.

And the official said they expect the vice president to talk about Myanmar, a topic Biden highlighted on his trip to Cambodia and Indonesia.

On Sunday, the vice president will convene a climate and energy roundtable with an apparent focus on the Mekong region with environmental activists before flying to Manila.

On Monday, Harris will hold a meeting with her Philippine counterpart Sara Vicenta Zimmerman Duterte-Carpio ahead of her bilateral with President Marcos to reaffirm defense commitments.

The Vice President will reaffirm our defense commitments to the Philippines and the importance of our alliance to peace and stability in the South China Sea. They will discuss compliance with international rules and norms, the senior administration official said.

Later on Monday, Harris will participate in a moderated conversation with an audience of young Filipino women, continuing her efforts to meet women while traveling abroad.

Finally, Harris will travel to Puerto Princesa in Palawan to meet with residents, civil society leaders and representatives of the Philippine Coast Guard, the senior administration official noted. And it will reiterate the importance of international law, unimpeded trade and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims control over almost the entire South China Sea. China claims it extends almost as far as the Philippines and includes disputed island groups such as the Spratly Islands.

But as CNN previously reported, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines also have claims in the Spratly chain, where China has transformed unknown reefs and sand into man-made artificial islands fortified with missiles, runways and weapons systems.

This visit demonstrates the commitment of the Biden Harris administration to the standard of our ally the Philippines in respecting international maritime rules, supporting marine livelihoods and opposing unregulated and unreported illegal fishing, the official said.

Harris will also deliver remarks underscoring the importance of international law unhindered trade and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

China can get the message it wants, the senior administration official said of Harris’ weeklong trip.

The message to the region is that the United States is a member of the Indo-Pacific. They got engaged. They were committed to the security of our allies in the region, they added. We are a friend and a partner. And so it’s a positive agenda for us and not a negative kind of competing with somebody else.

This story has been updated with additional information.