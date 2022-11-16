“France welcomes renewal of MINUSCA mandate.”





Thank you Mr. President,



France welcomes the renewal of MINUSCA’s mandate. This resolution maintains the strong mandate of MINUSCA, which is operating in a difficult environment. The situation in the Central African Republic remains fragile and the country still needs MINUSCA. During these negotiations, France listened to the positions of each member of the Council. We regret, of course, the abstentions because MINUSCA needs our unanimous support. France has also listened to the Central African Republic. Consultations were held in Bangui in early October, where a French delegation went to hear the expectations of the Central African authorities. The draft resolution has been adapted accordingly, as evidenced firstly by the prospect of a strategic review once MINUSCA has reached full operational capacity, and secondly by MINUSCA’s continued support for extending the authority of the Central African States over its territory. We have worked tirelessly to promote consensus, to harmonize the sometimes divergent positions of the members of this Council, while guaranteeing the preservation of MINUSCA’s mandate. The resolution we have just adopted contains two main messages, which I would like to briefly recall:



First, this resolution will allow MINUSCA to continue its support for the peace process in the Central African Republic, and the Council welcomes the progress noted. He encourages the Central African authorities to continue their efforts to implement the Luanda roadmap, certainly with the support of regional organizations and countries of the region. The second message of this resolution concerns MINUSCA’s freedom of movement. As you know, it should be guaranteed without limitations. It is also essential to the safety of peacekeepers, as the tragic attack in early October that claimed the lives of three Bangladeshi peacekeepers reminded us. That is why the Security Council calls in this resolution on the Central African authorities to lift the ban on night flights in the Central African Republic. In conclusion, I would like to reiterate Frances’ full support for the work of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Valentine Rugwabiza, and appreciate the commitment of MINUSCA personnel to peace in the Central African Republic. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onu.delegfrance.org/france-welcomes-the-renewal-of-minusca-s-mandate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos