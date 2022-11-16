Vanderbilt, international collaborators discover treatment to slow neurodegenerative diseases





Craig LindsleyWilliam K. Warren, Jr. Professor of Medicine and Director of Vanderbilt University Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug DiscoveryAND Jeffrey Connfounding director of WCNDD and professor emeritus of pharmacology, have contributed essential work to a study that has identified a new treatment for previously untreatable dementias, including Alzheimer’s disease. Craig Lindsley (John Russell University/Vanderbilt) Many dementias, including Alzheimer’s, invade the brain through the proliferation of misfolded prion-like proteins. With their long-term collaborators at the University of Glasgow, Lindsley and Conn discovered that activation of M1– receptora major brain protein involved in memory and learning can reduce molecular markers of neuroinflammation and adaptive processes associated with prion-mediated neurodegeneration. P. Jeffrey Conn of M1 receptor in particular, with its high expression in memory centers and pro-cognitive properties, has been proposed as a target for the treatment of memory loss in Alzheimer’s disease that would avoid the unwanted dose-limiting responses associated with current clinically approved cholinesterase inhibitors, according to the study. To activate M1 receptor in mice, a small molecule positive allosteric modulator compound delivered to the brain via oral dosing. The tool, VU846, is an excellent proof of concept M1-PAM receptor to broadly assess the preclinical benefits of selective M1 activation, according to the study. Both M1-The PAM receptor approach and the lead compound, VU846, were developed by Lindsley, Conn, and WCNDD. In general, the purpose of a PAM is to bind to a target receptor to alter its response to the endogenous agonist and potentiate its effects. In this case, the selective strengthening of M1 the receptor has been successfully reduced neuroinflammation and abnormally normalized neurotransmission, both hallmarks of neurodegeneration. According to the study, this work provides support for M1 receptor as an attractive therapeutic target to potentially reduce the severity of neurodegenerative disease and preserve synaptic function, thereby increasing lifespan and preserving neurological function. This is a very important moment, as we really have the prospect of treating not only the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, including memory loss, but that we may be able to slow the disease and increase the life expectancy of those affected by the disease. neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. , Lindsley said. This is an exciting time in this program. We have had strong evidence for a long time that M1 PAMs would improve cognitive function in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, Conn said. Current studies provide compelling evidence that these drugs can also reduce the progression of these devastating diseases. Lindsley and Conns’ teams are testing an M1 PAM in humans in collaboration with Acadia Pharmaceuticals. study, M1 Muscarinic receptor activation reduces molecular pathology and slows progression of prion-mediated neurodegenerative disease was published in the journal Signaling science in November 2022. The work was partially funded by a Wellcome Trust Collaboration Award.

