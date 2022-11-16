International
Western leaders on high alert after blast in Poland kills 2
A NATO spokesman said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will chair an emergency meeting of the alliance’s ambassadors on Wednesday in Brussels to discuss the incident.
Poland’s foreign ministry said earlier on Tuesday that it had confirmed that the missile was Russian-made and that it had summoned the Russian ambassador with a request for an immediate detailed explanation, according to a statement.
Polish President Andrzej Duda, who spoke with Biden, was less definitive, saying that the rocket was possibly Russian-made, warning: We do not have conclusive evidence at this time as to who launched the missile. Ukraine’s military also uses some Russian-made missiles.
Moscow and Kiev quickly pointed fingers at each other.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message that Russian missiles hit Poland, calling it an attack on collective security and a very important escalation. The Russian Foreign Ministry denied the accusation, tweeting that Russian hardware had not launched any attacks in the area.
Meanwhile, speculation swirled on social media fueled in part by pro-Russian bots that a Ukrainian air defense missile launched to counter Russian weapons is what went down in Poland. But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pushed back against the allegation, calling it a conspiracy theory in a tweet.
The blast in Poland came amid a barrage of Russian rockets fired at Ukrainian energy and power facilities across the country this week, plunging the capital Kiev and the recently recaptured city of Kherson into darkness. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted that 73 of more than 90 cruise missiles launched by Russia were downed during the evening, along with 10 more suicide drones.
They have been completely oblivious to what they are doing, Biden said after the emergency meeting in Bali. And at a time when the world is gathering at the G-20 to push for de-escalation, Russia continues to escalate in Ukraine.
Senior US officials have been discussing for more than a month the possibility of the war in Ukraine spreading to neighboring countries. Those officials, in coordination with European leaders, have been conducting military planning exercises to deal with such a scenario, according to a readout of a US meeting with NATO officials in October obtained by POLITICO. The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the reading.
The next few hours and days after the initial report of the strike on Poland will be critical, as NATO members anxiously await the cause of the explosion. A mistake by Ukraine can be forgiven, experts say, but even a misguided attack by Russia could trigger a stronger response from officials across the alliance.
In Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said after an emergency cabinet meeting that the country had decided to increase the combat readiness of selected branches of the Polish Armed Forces, with a special emphasis on airspace monitoring.
Shortly after the first reports on Tuesday, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said that if Moscow were to deliberately strike territory in Poland, it could lead to the call of Article 5 of the NATO Charter. This provision requires other NATO member states to contribute to the response, including the use of military force, if a member is attacked.
They were digging to find out what his circumstances were. It’s obviously very important to understand if it was a mistake, was it an outlier, was it intentional. I hope it wasn’t intentional, Menendez said in an interview.
I hope the Russians apologize quickly for the loss of life and state that it was not intentional. Of course, if it was intentional, it has all kinds of consequences, he added. It is clearly an extension of the conflict and certainly calls Article 5 into question.
At the Pentagon, Press Secretary Brig. General Patrick Ryder was asked about the United States’ security commitments. We have been clear that we will defend every centimeter of NATO territory, he said.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a key Biden ally, said media reports of the blast were announced at the end of Senate Democrats’ weekly luncheon Tuesday, calling it a stunning development.
I think it is critical that the Russians immediately acknowledge that this was a tragic mistake, apologize for it and offer compensation or this will quickly become a challenging issue, Coons added.
Late Tuesday, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.) and Thom Tillis (RN.C.), co-chairs of the NATO Senate Observer Group, issued a statement reaffirming support for Poland and NATO allies.
Even European officials express their concern and blame the Russians. It is appalling to see a desperate regime attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and hit allied territory with casualties, said a senior European diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing situation. If confirmed, this represents another level of Russia’s escalating move against NATO. Poland is a very dear ally. NATO’s solidarity and support for Poland is ironclad.
Since before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Biden has been adamant that US troops will not fight in any conflict on Ukrainian soil. He has also stopped providing some types of weapons to the Ukrainians out of concern that they could be used to strike inside Russian territory and widen the war. Biden and other NATO leaders have repeatedly warned Russia against targeting countries in the military alliance, and the Kremlin has so far been careful to avoid such direct conflict.
The attacks come a day before the next virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a collection of 50 countries that meet monthly to plan next steps for arming and supporting Ukraine.
The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Congress for $37.7 billion in funding for Ukraine as part of an additional package, with $21.7 billion of that going directly to weapons for Kiev and to replenish American warehouses after eight months of transporting ammunition and equipment to Ukraine. Another $7 billion will be given to the White House to withdraw existing stockpiles of US weapons and ammunition to quickly ship to Ukraine.
Lara Seligman, Erin Banco, Meredith Lee Hill, Paul McLeary, Jan Cienski, Lili Bayer and Nahal Toosi contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/15/russia-poland-missiles-00067016
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Western leaders on high alert after blast in Poland kills 2
- G20 summit: Biden, Erdogan discuss Ukrainian grain exports, White House says
- Why Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders wants Shedeur to slide
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce US Residency Tour (Red Rocks, Hollywood Bowl, etc.)
- AI-powered fashion platform Shoptrue constantly learns its users’ shopping habits TechCrunch
- Modi greets Xi Jinping at dinner in first meeting after Galwan clash, no bilateral meeting scheduled
- It’s always Trump’s party and hell run if he wants… run if he wants, run if he wants
- Dog Amitabh Bachchans has died; Actor shares heartfelt message with teary-eyed emoji
- There will be great movement in cricket with players choosing formats: Kane Williamson | Cricket news
- President Xi Jinping meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
- Taliban likely had access to millions US transferred to Afghan government before collapse, watchdog says
- Take this Bollywood quiz NOW!