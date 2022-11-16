Western leaders on high alert after blast in Poland kills 2

A NATO spokesman said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will chair an emergency meeting of the alliance’s ambassadors on Wednesday in Brussels to discuss the incident.

Poland’s foreign ministry said earlier on Tuesday that it had confirmed that the missile was Russian-made and that it had summoned the Russian ambassador with a request for an immediate detailed explanation, according to a statement.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who spoke with Biden, was less definitive, saying that the rocket was possibly Russian-made, warning: We do not have conclusive evidence at this time as to who launched the missile. Ukraine’s military also uses some Russian-made missiles.

Moscow and Kiev quickly pointed fingers at each other.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message that Russian missiles hit Poland, calling it an attack on collective security and a very important escalation. The Russian Foreign Ministry denied the accusation, tweeting that Russian hardware had not launched any attacks in the area.

Meanwhile, speculation swirled on social media fueled in part by pro-Russian bots that a Ukrainian air defense missile launched to counter Russian weapons is what went down in Poland. But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pushed back against the allegation, calling it a conspiracy theory in a tweet.

The blast in Poland came amid a barrage of Russian rockets fired at Ukrainian energy and power facilities across the country this week, plunging the capital Kiev and the recently recaptured city of Kherson into darkness. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted that 73 of more than 90 cruise missiles launched by Russia were downed during the evening, along with 10 more suicide drones.

They have been completely oblivious to what they are doing, Biden said after the emergency meeting in Bali. And at a time when the world is gathering at the G-20 to push for de-escalation, Russia continues to escalate in Ukraine.

Senior US officials have been discussing for more than a month the possibility of the war in Ukraine spreading to neighboring countries. Those officials, in coordination with European leaders, have been conducting military planning exercises to deal with such a scenario, according to a readout of a US meeting with NATO officials in October obtained by POLITICO. The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the reading.

The next few hours and days after the initial report of the strike on Poland will be critical, as NATO members anxiously await the cause of the explosion. A mistake by Ukraine can be forgiven, experts say, but even a misguided attack by Russia could trigger a stronger response from officials across the alliance.

In Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said after an emergency cabinet meeting that the country had decided to increase the combat readiness of selected branches of the Polish Armed Forces, with a special emphasis on airspace monitoring.

Shortly after the first reports on Tuesday, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said that if Moscow were to deliberately strike territory in Poland, it could lead to the call of Article 5 of the NATO Charter. This provision requires other NATO member states to contribute to the response, including the use of military force, if a member is attacked.

They were digging to find out what his circumstances were. It’s obviously very important to understand if it was a mistake, was it an outlier, was it intentional. I hope it wasn’t intentional, Menendez said in an interview.

I hope the Russians apologize quickly for the loss of life and state that it was not intentional. Of course, if it was intentional, it has all kinds of consequences, he added. It is clearly an extension of the conflict and certainly calls Article 5 into question.

At the Pentagon, Press Secretary Brig. General Patrick Ryder was asked about the United States’ security commitments. We have been clear that we will defend every centimeter of NATO territory, he said.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a key Biden ally, said media reports of the blast were announced at the end of Senate Democrats’ weekly luncheon Tuesday, calling it a stunning development.

I think it is critical that the Russians immediately acknowledge that this was a tragic mistake, apologize for it and offer compensation or this will quickly become a challenging issue, Coons added.

Late Tuesday, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.) and Thom Tillis (RN.C.), co-chairs of the NATO Senate Observer Group, issued a statement reaffirming support for Poland and NATO allies.

Even European officials express their concern and blame the Russians. It is appalling to see a desperate regime attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and hit allied territory with casualties, said a senior European diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing situation. If confirmed, this represents another level of Russia’s escalating move against NATO. Poland is a very dear ally. NATO’s solidarity and support for Poland is ironclad.

Since before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Biden has been adamant that US troops will not fight in any conflict on Ukrainian soil. He has also stopped providing some types of weapons to the Ukrainians out of concern that they could be used to strike inside Russian territory and widen the war. Biden and other NATO leaders have repeatedly warned Russia against targeting countries in the military alliance, and the Kremlin has so far been careful to avoid such direct conflict.

The attacks come a day before the next virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a collection of 50 countries that meet monthly to plan next steps for arming and supporting Ukraine.

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Congress for $37.7 billion in funding for Ukraine as part of an additional package, with $21.7 billion of that going directly to weapons for Kiev and to replenish American warehouses after eight months of transporting ammunition and equipment to Ukraine. Another $7 billion will be given to the White House to withdraw existing stockpiles of US weapons and ammunition to quickly ship to Ukraine.

Lara Seligman, Erin Banco, Meredith Lee Hill, Paul McLeary, Jan Cienski, Lili Bayer and Nahal Toosi contributed to this report.