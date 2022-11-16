Photos: World population reaches eight billion | In Photo News





The United Nations says the world’s population is expected to hit eight billion on Tuesday. The projection came in a UN report released in July, which said most of the expected growth between now and 2050 comes from just eight countries. Half of them are in sub-Saharan Africa: Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Tanzania. The UN said the population in that region is growing at 2.5 percent, more than three times the global average. However, experts said the biggest threat to the environment is consumption, which is higher in developed countries that are not experiencing large population growth. The report also said that India is expected to overtake China next year as the world’s most populous country. The upward trend threatens to leave even more people in developing countries further, as governments struggle to provide enough classrooms and jobs for rapidly growing numbers of young people, and food insecurity becomes an even more urgent problem. It predicted that the world’s population will reach approximately 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100. Other countries rounding out the list with the fastest growing populations are Egypt, Pakistan, the Philippines and India. Rapid population growth also means more people competing for scarce water resources, and that leaves more families facing hunger as climate change increasingly affects crop production in many parts of the world. Population growth in sub-Saharan Africa can be attributed to people living longer, but family size remains the driving factor. Women in sub-Saharan Africa have an average of 4.6 births, double the current global average of 2.3. At the same time, a small fraction of the world’s population uses most of the resources and produces most of the greenhouse gas emissions, said Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India. Over the past 25 years, the richest 10 percent of the global population has been responsible for more than half of all carbon emissions, Muttreja said. Charles Kenny, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development in Washington, said environmental concerns surrounding the eight billion figure should focus on consumption, especially in developed countries. The problem is not the population, the way we consume is the problem that allows us to change our consumption patterns, he said.

