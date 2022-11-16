

This, the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Driving through the state of Sao Paulo in Brazil is decidedly uneventful, blocks and blocks of tall buildings giving way to commuter highways and eventually gentle rolling hills. It is hardly the scene where one would expect to find climate salvation.

And yet, as Luis Guedes Pinto climbed to his perch above a reclaimed area of ​​Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, he explained that you don’t have to go to the Arctic or even the Amazon to learn how to feed the forests of To restore the earth to health.

This project does not change a large landscape, but it shows its possibility to restore life, to restore water, to restore biodiversity, to the center of the state of Sao Paulo, said Pinto, CEO at SOS Mata Atlanticaas he noted two square miles of forest restoration.

The Pintos Organization is a non-profit organization dedicated to forest rehabilitation on the Atlantic coast of Brazil. The forest itself is home to more than 145 million Brazilians, and just as the Amazon rainforest has been decimated by deforestation in recent years, about three-quarters of it has already disappeared from urban and infrastructural development and aggressive agribusiness practices.

We have to plant and replant, but we can’t lose another hectare, Pinto said as he guided CNN through a nursery of more than 50 species of trees and plants carefully cultivated on what was once degraded and prone to grazing. drought. A forest we replant will not be the same as a forest we cut down. Some of the forests that were being lost have trees hundreds of years old in them.

These are the seeds of a forest revival. In just 15 years, it has become a thriving eco-laboratory with a healthy water table, trees, plants and animals. It’s a completely different landscape than the grasslands on its borders, where drought-stricken grass overtakes acres of what used to be forest.

As newly elected President Lula Da Silva comes to power, projects like this are now at the crossroads of climate and political history in Brazil, a country that is home to one of the planet’s most important biodiversity reserves.

For nearly four years, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of undermining the environmental progress of Lula, who served as president from 2003 to 2010. Data from Brazil National Institute for Space Research show that deforestation rates under Bolsonaro’s presidency increased by more than 70% from 2018 to 2021.

The Amazon rainforest is already emitting more carbon dioxide than it absorbs in some places, a change that could have a major negative impact on global warming trends. And scientists warn that the precious rainforest is approaching a point of irreversible decline and is less able to recover from disturbances such as drought, logging and fires.





Lula’s record as a former president shows that his government was able to dramatically reduce deforestation rates by the end of his term in 2010. And his new promise goes even further: to achieve zero deforestation in Brazil . This would be much more ambitious than his previous governments’ aim to eliminate illegal deforestation, not deforestation of all kinds.

But Bolsonaro’s allies, who continue to control congress, could make climate action much more difficult over the next four years. One of those allies is Ricardo Salles, Bolsonaro’s former environment minister and now a newly elected lawmaker in Brazil’s conservative-leaning congress.

In an interview with CNN, Salles said he and others are willing to work with the incoming Lula administration on climate goals, but warned that this should not come at the expense of economic development.

I was the only guy as Minister of Environment in the entire history of the ministry who brought these economic issues to the table, said Salles. During his time as environment minister, Bolsonaro’s government often described development and economic activity in the Amazon as vital to long-term sustainability, an approach condemned by many environmental activists in the country.

Salles says Brazil will now have to work closely with international allies in order to take advantage of the billions of dollars in climate funds and carbon credits now being offered by governments and businesses around the world.

But climate advocates argue that neither Brazil nor the planet can afford the kind of compromises that Bolsonaro’s allies are now advocating.

We don’t need to destroy to develop. We can do it in harmony with nature. And it is the indigenous peoples who are learning this, Brazilian indigenous leader Tsai Suru told CNN.

Suru said he is optimistic that Lula’s government will fulfill promises to act quickly, despite economic pressure from not only Bolsonaro’s allies, but millions in the Amazon whose livelihoods depend on its commercial development.

Because the agenda of the Amazon, of climate change, of the environment is a global agenda, she said. If Lula doesn’t deal with it, it won’t just be us, the indigenous people, who will be knocking on his door, it will be the whole world.

The urgency to commit to those goals is not lost on Pinto, who says it’s not just Brazil’s future at stake.

We must understand as a nation that it is key for the planet and that the decisions we will make will be important for us but also for others, he says.