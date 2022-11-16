International
Foreign students returning to the US since the pandemic subsided
International students are returning to the United States after a significant drop during the pandemic, according to the Open Doors 2022 Report on International Educational Exchange (IEE).
During a recent call with reporters, higher education officials said international student enrollment rose almost 4% in the 2021-2022 academic year from a year earlier, and almost 9% in fall 2022 from a year earlier. seen. International student enrollment fell 15% in the 2020-2021 school year.
Almost 1 million students came to the US in the 2021-2022 academic year from more than 200 countries. Much of the increase is attributed to graduate students who had postponed their enrollment until they were able to come to the US to study in person.
“Last year [2020-2021], you may remember that due to COVID-19, new enrollments dropped by 46 percent,” according to Mirka Martel, director of research at the Institute of International Education (IIE). “Many international students at that time decided to postpone their registration or stop their academic plans. This year [2021-2022], we saw new enrollments increase 80 percent year-over-year to over 261,000 students. This brings new international student totals back to pre-pandemic levels and it is clear that new enrollments increased at all academic levels.”
The IEE survey featured 3,000 colleges and universities in all 50 states and is a collaboration between IIE and the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
“We have over 100 years of data on international student mobility in the United States. These data span 12 pandemics and show that educational exchanges occur even during them and grow rapidly afterward,” said Allan Goodman, CEO of IIE, added that the return matches. historical precedent.
International students contributed $32 billion to the US economy in 2021, according to data from the US Department of Commerce.
Chinese students
China has long sent the most students to the US, according to the report. And while China remains the top country of origin for all international students, enrollments fell in the 2021-2022 academic year.
“The total number of Chinese students decreased by 9 percent from the previous one [academic] year. The most significant declines among Chinese students were at the undergraduate and OPT levels at 13 percent and 22 percent, respectively. At the same time, we know that the total number of Chinese graduate students increased by 4 percent,” Martel told reporters.
Optional Practical Training (OPT) allows international students to work temporarily in a field related to their academic education.
When asked what the government is doing to improve the immigration process for international students from China, Rob Batchelder, managing director for visa services at the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said there is no backlog or waiting time for visa for students coming to US for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, those most favored by Chinese students.
“In terms of screening, the difficulty is really no more difficult or complicated than anywhere else in the world. [for a visa application]. … The vast majority of Chinese students seeking to study in the US, including in STEM fields, are able to obtain their visa and travel to the United States to study here without any serious delays or complications,” Batchelder said.
The last State Department data of its consulates in China indicate an average wait of two to three days for international student visa interviews.
In the 2021-2022 school year, about 291,000 Chinese students were studying in the US, the lowest number since the 2013-2014 academic year. The highest enrollment for Chinese students was 372,532 in 2019-2020.
More trends in 2021-22
South Korea saw an increase in students coming to the United States after decades of decline. But student enrollment from Saudi Arabia saw its sixth straight year of decline.
The second largest increase in 2021-2022, after China, with 199,182 students, is India, whose numbers have practically doubled over the past decade.
“And certainly, some of the data that we’re seeing from certain countries of origin, particularly Nigeria and others, is incredibly promising,” Martel said.
The number of Nigerian students in the United States increased 12% from a year ago, to 14,438 students.
That number “is back to the highs we saw in the mid-80s,” Martel said. “So there’s certainly a positive picture here. And it speaks to a huge opportunity in terms of an emerging market and a market for international students looking to study in the United States.”
|
