Poland’s president says missile attack appears to be from Ukraine, not RussiaExBulletin



change the subtitles Polish police department prospectus/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Polish police department prospectus/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Follow live updates on the war in Ukraine here.

KYIV, Ukraine Poland’s president said Wednesday that it appeared a missile that landed just inside the country’s border was from Ukraine in what he called an “unfortunate accident.”

“We have no evidence at the moment that it was a missile launched by Russian forces,” said President Andrzej Duda. “However, there are many indications that it was a missile that was used by Ukraine’s missile defense.”

Two Polish nationals were killed on Tuesday when the missile landed in a rural village in eastern Poland, just a few miles from Ukraine’s western border. It came amid a barrage of Russian missiles fired at cities across Ukraine, with Ukraine responding with its own air defense systems.

NATO members discussed the issue in Brussels, and the alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said a preliminary analysis indicated a Ukrainian air defense missile had been fired at an incoming Russian missile.

“Let me be clear: this is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears the ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

In Russia, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian specialists had studied images of the explosion in Poland and concluded that the missile fragments were from an S-300 surface-to-air missile system launched by Ukraine.

Konashenkov insisted that Russia carried out a wave of “accurate” attacks on Ukraine’s military and energy infrastructure. He said this included attacks in western Ukraine, but all were 20 miles or more from the Polish border.

At the G20 summit in Indonesia, President Biden said the missile was “probably” not launched by Russia. However, he supported an investigation with Poland and condemned Moscow’s recent attacks on Ukraine.

In Ukraine, President Volodomyr Zelenskyy spoke in a short video on Wednesday morning, wishing citizens a “normal day” after Tuesday’s rocket barrage. He did not say whose missile might have exploded in Poland.

This contrasted with his initial comments on Tuesday night, when he said: “This is a Russian missile attack on collective security.”

Russia alone is responsible for the war in Ukraine and the massive missile attacks. Only Russia is behind the rapidly growing risks to border countries. There is no need to make excuses and postpone key decisions. It is time for Europe to “close the sky”. Also for your safety… — (@Podolyak_M) November 16, 2022

One of his top advisers, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that regardless of whose missile landed in Poland, Russia was responsible.

“Only Russia is responsible for the war in Ukraine and the massive missile attacks,” he tweeted. “Only Russia is behind the rapidly growing dangers for the border countries. There is no need to make excuses and postpone key decisions. It is time for Europe to close the sky over Ukraine.”

Russia launched a barrage of about 100 missiles into Ukraine in just a few hours

Tuesday afternoon’s missiles targeted Ukraine’s power grid, as they have for the past month.

Ukraine says it shot down about 70 of the incoming missiles, consistent with other recent attacks.

But Ukraine’s power systems, which already include daily blackouts in many parts of the country, suffered another severe blow.

In the capital Kiev, the largest city of about 3 million people, about half of the homes and businesses were without power, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Other major cities were in a similar, if not worse, condition.

A woman was killed in Kiev when a rocket crashed into her apartment in a residential area near the city center. There were no visible military, government or energy facilities in the area.

It was not clear why the building would have been targeted, or if perhaps a Ukrainian air defense system hit a Russian missile, with debris from that Russian missile hitting the building.

Standing in the dark outside the apartment building, Vladimir Yanachuk said he expected many more Russian attacks, but that was not weakening the Ukrainians’ resolve.

“We are not afraid of that. Ukrainians are not afraid of that,” he said. “Winter will be difficult. But this winter will be difficult not only for Ukrainians, but also for Russian soldiers.”

While he was talking in the street, the lights came back on in the surrounding buildings, but not in the one that had been hit.

Ukrainians have quickly repaired power outages caused by the Russians, but the sheer number of attacks has strained the country’s capacity to continue.

Russia has damaged about 40% of the country’s electricity system, according to Ukrainian officials.