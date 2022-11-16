International
Hearing loss: 1 billion people at risk of unsafe hearing
CNN
–
Rejecting the racket isn’t just for disgruntled parents, a new study has shown it could protect more than 1 billion people at risk of hearing loss.
When it comes to phones, music, movies and shows, it’s common for teens and young adults to listen too loud and too long, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Global Health.
“We estimated that 0.67 to 1.35 billion individuals aged 12-34 years worldwide likely engage in unsafe listening practices and are therefore at risk for hearing loss,” said the study’s lead author. Lauren Dillard via email. Dillard is a consultant to the World Health Organization and a postdoctoral fellow at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Exposure to sound at too high a volume can tire the sensory cells and structures in the ear, Dillard said. If this continues for a long time, they can be permanently damaged, resulting in hearing loss, tinnitus, or both.
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of scientific articles about unsafe listening practices published between 2000 and 2021 in three databases, the study said.
According to the study, unsafe practices were tracked according to the use of headphones, as well as attendance at entertainment venues such as concerts, bars and clubs.
of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention limits safe noise levels to about 85 decibels over 40 hours per week. If you’re listening for just 2 hours a day, that equates to about 92 decibels, the study said.
Plugged into a smartphone downloaded with MP3 audio files, listeners often select volumes as low as 105 decibels, and places often range from 104 to 112 decibels, the study said.
Fortunately, policies, businesses and individuals can put measures in place to encourage safe listening and protect hearing from damage over time, Dillard said.
The study’s analysis was rigorous and the evidence is compelling that hearing loss should be a public health priority, said De Wet Swanepoel, professor of audiology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. Swanepoel was not affiliated with the study.
Music is a gift to be enjoyed throughout life, said Swanepoel, who is also editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Audiology. The message is to enjoy your music, but safely.
Whether listening on your device or at a concert, Dillard cautioned that ringing in the ears is a good sign that the music was too loud.
However, there are ways to prevent damage before you notice the effects. Some devices allow people to monitor their hearing levels in the device’s settings, she said. Some will even warn you when you’ve been listening too loudly for too long.
If your device says you’re listening at unsafe levels, lower the volume and listen to music for shorter periods of time, Dillard said via email.
Experts can’t definitively say which headphones are the safest to listen to, Dillard said, but she recommended using ones that reduce background noise, which can help keep the volume down when you don’t need to. drown out the noise around you.
But you don’t always have control over the volume number. If you’re at a loud concert or venue, you can protect your hearing by standing further away from the speakers and taking breaks away from the noise if possible, Dillard said.
And it always helps to use some ear protection, even foam earplugs, she added.
Hearing is the feeling that connects us to the people we love, Swanepoel said in an email. Caring for our hearing is key to maintaining healthy relationships and overall health and well-being. Primary prevention in early adulthood is critical to avoid early onset and accelerated age-related hearing loss.
