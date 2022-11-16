



At 1:55 PM (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Emergency BC will conduct a test of the BC Emergency Alert System as part of the national Alert Ready system to improve public safety in the event of an emergency. The system was launched in BC on April 6, 2018 and is tested twice each year. In the spring of 2022, the province expanded the Alert Ready system to include alerts for fires, floods and extreme heat emergencies, in addition to tsunami, civil emergencies and Amber Alerts. During the test, an alert will be broadcast to radio and television stations, as well as to compatible wireless devices such as cell phones. The message will read: “This is a TEST of the BC emergency alert system, issued by BC Emergency Management. This is ONLY a TEST. In the event of an emergency, this message will contain instructions to help keep you and your community safe. Learn more about how, when and why emergency alerts are issued in BC at www.emergencyinfobc.ca/alert. This is ONLY a TEST. No action required.” The National Public Warning System, publicly referred to as Alert Ready, is a collaborative initiative between federal, provincial and territorial governments, as well as industry partners. It provides a standard alerting capability to rapidly warn the public of imminent or unfolding life safety hazards. Fast facts: To receive alerts, mobile phones must be connected to an LTE cellular network (the device must be powered on and cannot be set to Do Not Disturb or Airplane Mode), be alert compatible, are within the alert area and have updated mobile software Emergency alerts are automatically transmitted at no cost to the user.

Pursuant to a 2014 Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decision, all radio and TV broadcasters in Canada are mandated to broadcast public alerts. On April 6, 2017, the CRTC mandated that wireless service providers be able to send public wireless alerts in Canada by April 6, 2018.

British Columbians may wish to participate in a short online survey after the test to help determine the extent of the Alert Ready test. The survey is administered by Public Emergency Alerting Services Inc. Learn more: Visit Emergency Alerts to learn more: www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/emergency-alerts For information on disaster preparedness, including tips on how to prepare an emergency plan and what to include in an emergency kit, visit: www.preparedbc.ca/ Follow PreparedBC:

