Qatar’s decision to bid to host the 2022 World Cup was a scratch from the start. Why, some wonder, would a Middle Eastern emirate with fewer than 3 million people and little football tradition want to host the biggest sporting event?

Skeptics say the country wanted to use the prestige of the World Cup, which starts on Sunday, to remake its image as a natural gas producer with a shaky human rights record.

They saw the move, which will cost the country an estimated $220 billion, as a classic case of sports washing using sports as a forum to show a country or company so different from what many perceive it to be.

It’s not a new concept and Middle Eastern money has long been a major player. Qatar has extensive international connections through its diplomacy and other endeavors. Where many see Qatar and other rich nations spending money to join the global elite, others see dirty efforts to hide unwanted reputations.

The World Cup in Qatar started the discussion about sports-washing and human rights in football and it has been a very steep learning curve for all of us, Norway’s football federation president Lise Klaveness said at a recent Council event. of Europe.

Germany’s interior minister also expressed concern about bringing the event to Qatar, saying no World Cup takes place in a vacuum.

There are criteria that must be met, and then it would be better not to give them to such states, Minister Nancy Faeser said last month in a move that stoked diplomatic tensions.

Qatar’s leader, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has objected, saying the country has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced.

The World Cup is just one way Qatar is using its massive wealth to project influence. By buying sports teams, organizing high-profile events and investing billions in European capitals, such as buying the London skyscraper, Qatar’s Shard has integrated itself into international finance and a network of support.

Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) of Ligue 1 is owned by the Emir of Qatar. His purchase in 2011 came a year after Qatar won the right to host the World Cup. To many, it seemed like it was written to show that the country has real football. Some of the PSG players are among the most famous in the world Neymar, Kylian Mbapp and Lionel Messi and they will all be at the World Cup.

Christian Pulisic is the first American to play in and win a Champions League final, and he’s already a three-time US Soccer player of the year. He is in the Premier League team Chelsea, which was owned by a Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich was widely hailed as the teams savior during his 19 years in control of the club, but put the team up for sale this year due to sanctions related to his country’s occupation of Ukraine.

The new LIV Golf league is funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which also owns another Premier League team, Newcastle, while English defending champions Manchester City were bought by the Abu Dhabi royal family in 2008.

Some of the best players from these teams, including Kevin de Bruyne, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimares, will play for Belgium and England and Brazil at the World Cup.

None of these players, or owners, received the same kind of public condemnation as those in golf who left the PGA Tour to play for LIV. As was the case when the football teams were bought, there has never been any mystery about who funded LIV, which has unabashedly billed itself as a disruptive force in golf that will change the sport for good.

According to the CIA, journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in 2018. The involvement of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Funds became more of a lightning rod when Phil Mickelson said out loud what many people already felt it.

They’re scary (explosive), the six-time major champion said in a much-quoted interview with golf writer Alan Shipnuck of the FirePit Collective.

Families of 9/11 victims have become vocal critics of LIV Golf, pointing to Saudi Arabia’s shaky human rights record and the country’s connection to the attacks.

Even though (his) is honest, it’s not good for the Mickelsons’ image, said Jamal Blades, a football-loving London tech firm manager who occasionally blogs about the sport and recently completed his B.A. master in sports business and innovation. But sports washing takes place all over the world in some form, where there are people, or governments, or businesses associated with events big and small everywhere.

A high-profile advertiser, the U.S. Department of Defense, was looking for positive publicity and a connection to the NFL, but the deal inadvertently caused a public relations problem when quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during Star-Spangled Banner.

When (a company) wants to be the official sponsor of a team or a league, what they’re trying to do is create an affinity to enhance the (company’s) reputation and get sports fans thinking about (it company) in some ways as a commodified producer of what that company sells, said Stephen Ross, executive director of Penn State’s Center for the Study of Sports in Society.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, took the opportunity of the Winter Olympics in Beijing to hold a summit and show solidarity this year. Later in those games, IOC president Thomas Bach appeared with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai to watch Eileen Gu, an American-born freestyle skier competing for China, win her first gold medal. Peng’s public appearance came after her safety had been in question for months after she took to social media to accuse a former senior Chinese official of sexual assault.

Heads turned when the Asian Winter Games announced they will hold the 2029 version of their event in Saudi Arabia, a desert country that is spending an estimated $500 billion to build a winter resort it claims will be environmentally sustainable. The Saudis have also held golf, tennis and Formula 1 events in their country, despite having little tradition in those sports.

The Saudi case is almost like the quintessential success story for sports washing, Ross said of the country which led the world in exporting $95.7 billion of crude oil in 2020.

Qatar, which also shares the world’s largest underwater natural gas field with Iran, wanted to get in on the act, too.

It hosted the gymnastics and track world titles, both of which were preludes to the World Cup, which costs the country an estimated $220 billion. The venue may be based on the reality that, regardless of the issues a host presides over, most sporting events around the world are ultimately judged by the quality of the event itself.

The country recruited hundreds of fans to get free trips to the World Cup in exchange for promoting positive content on social media for the event and the organizer.

As the World Cup approaches, allegations of human rights and corruption have emerged as major themes and look set to remain so until the championship trophy is awarded on 18 December.

Whether that’s true depends on who you ask.

Greg Norman, head of LIV Golf, said this summer on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show that Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, sponsors events on the Ladies’ European Tour, but that tour receives very little criticism.

Not a word has been said about them, has it? Norman said. But why is it why is it for boys? Why are we stale? What did we do wrong?

