Seven Gunners in international action this week | tidings





While the Premier League season has come to a halt, there is no rest for a large contingent of our squad as they have received call-ups to their national teams. 10 of our players are heading to the World Cup and some have been involved in friendly action before the tournament kicks off on Sunday, but for others there is a chance to build towards the future. The highlight of the week from the Gunners’ perspective is Thursday’s clash between Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, as Switzerland take on Ghana in a World Cup warm-up in Abu Dhabi. Our midfield duo will be looking to gain some essential sharpness ahead of their tournament opener a week later when Granit leads the Swiss against Cameroon, while Thomas could be in line to face Portugal. On the same date, there will also be a chance for Takehiro Tomiyasu to try to build match fitness as Japan take on Canada in Dubai. Our full-back has missed the last three games since defeating FC Zuirch in the Europa League, but Mikel Arteta has suggested he will be fine to play his part in Qatar. Ahead of those games, on Wednesday Kieran Tierney will look to add to his 34 caps when Scotland travel to Turkey for a friendly in Diyarbakir, while Karl Hein has been selected for Estonia’s campaign in the Baltic Cup – a four-team tournament where Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland will participate. Karl will be looking to progress to Saturday’s final when his nation face Latvia in Riga. Martin Odegaard will also lead Norway in a pair of friendlies this week – first making the short trip to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, before returning to his homeland for a friendly against Scandinavians, Finland. Meanwhile, Fabio Vieria has been selected for the Portugal U-21 squad, which will face the Czech Republic on Friday as part of a two-match tie in Portimao where they will also host Japan a day later. Full list of our international calls this week: Wednesday, November 16

Turkey – Scotland (Tierney)

Friendly, Diyarbakir Stadium, Turkey

5 in the afternoon Latvia – Estonia (Hein)

Baltic Cup, Daugava Stadium, Latvia

5 in the afternoon Thursday, November 17

Ghana (Partey) – Xhaka (Switzerland)

Friendly, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

10 o’clock in the morning Japan (Tomiyasu) – Canada

Friendly, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

13:40 Republic of Ireland v Norway (Odegaard)

Friendly, Aviva Stadium, Ireland

19:45 Friday, November 18

Portugal U21 (Vieira) – Czech Republic

Friendly, Estadio Municipal de Portimao, Portugal

19:15 Saturday, November 19

Estonia (Hein) v TBC

Baltic Cup, Tallinn, Estonia

TB Sunday, November 20

Norway (Odegaard) v Finland

Friendly, Ullevaal Stadion, Norway

13 in the afternoon

