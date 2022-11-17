MIT Wins World Finals of 45th International Collegiate Programming Competition | MIT news

On November 10, a team of MIT student coders made history by winning the oldest, largest and most prestigious programming competition on the globe, the World Finals of International Collegiate Programming Competition (ICPC). Held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the 45th World Final attracted a live audience of over 1,600 viewers in intense competition with 12 problemswhich featured 420 contestants representing 140 universities in 45 nations.

The first ICPC World Finals were held in 1977, and the second (in 1978) was won by MIT followed by many, many years of close losses to the team from Cambridge. The team’s faculty sponsor, Martin Rinard, professor of computer science and engineering in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) at MIT, says the team has come close to winning many times since he took over the team in 1997. That includes five gold medal, five silver medals, three bronze medals and two second places. But he considers this performance particularly special.

Winning the championship resulted from the work of many people, including senior administrative assistant Mary McDavitt, who dealt with the daunting logistics involved in sending a team of students halfway around the world, as well as student coaches Ce Jin and Yinzhan Xu, both PhD students in EECS, who helped select the best team to represent MIT. That team consists of Xiao Mao 21 MEng 22, who has degrees in both computer science and engineering and mathematics; Jerry Mao, a senior in computer science and engineering; and Mingyang Deng, a junior in computer science and engineering. (Deng also recently competed in and won the 2022 ICPC North American Championships, securing the right to participate in the 46th annual ICPC World Finals next year.)

In this interview, conducted via email during and shortly after returning from Bangladesh, the trio reflect on their historic victory.

Question: First of all, congratulations! Tell us how you got into the mental space to compete. What kinds of preparatory practices, rituals, and habits do you recommend for this kind of intense and competitive brain work?

Jerry Mao: ICPC is certainly intense and unlike some other programming competitions, there is no such thing as partial credit at ICPC! As a team, we did a lot of testing in the months leading up to the competition to iron out those nerves and develop a routine for the real thing.

Xiao Mao: We had some weekly practice sessions, but they weren’t optimal, since I already graduated and was in another city. We had to communicate via Zoom and simulate the single keyboard environment through communication. However, these difficulties were somewhat of a blessing in disguise, as they forced us to sharpen our communication skills and refine our strategies.

Question: Logistically, how do you divide up the programming work in a competition like this?

Jerry Mao: All three of us are very experienced competitive programmers, so thankfully typing speed isn’t something we have to worry about. For most problems, the most challenging part is coming up with the solution idea, while programming is only one way to write it. This is why our teamwork is built on collaboration to find ideas; there are times when each of us would have partial ideas about a problem, and when we discuss them, we find that they combine into a complete solution.

Xiao Mao: Since there was only one keyboard, we had to alternate encoders. When one person was coding, the other two could check each other’s solution. We actually started with a strategy where one person did all the coding and the other did all the thinking, but we quickly abandoned that as we realized that we could easily get tired if we kept doing one thing over and over again.

Jerry Mao: Each of us has our individual strengths, be it math, geometry, data structures, or something else. Some of the most challenging problems can bring together a combination of these, and this is when our teamwork is able to shine the most.

Question: You got the first four solutions out of 12! Was speed a deliberate part of your strategy?

Mingyang Deng: We weren’t aiming for speed. However, while most teams follow the leaderboard, our team prefers to explore new problems. As a result, we were the first to solve many unsolved problems.

Jerry Mao: While we weren’t specifically targeting the first few solutions, there are 12 problems to work on, but only five hours. And on the leaderboard, the teams that solve the most problems the fastest are ranked higher, so speed is of the essence.

Xiao Mao: We started with two unpleasant problems instead of the one most teams are solving, and that’s what contributed to two of our first solutions. Furthermore, we focused more on correctness than speed, as a wrong solution could waste a lot of time. Our strategy of alternating between encoders and cross-checking solutions ensured that there was no idle time on the machine (ie, time when no one was coding) and that we also had no incorrect solutions. Despite the expectations other people have placed on us, we came into the race with a just-for-fun mentality and not aiming for anything. Being first was certainly a surprise for us.

Question: Watchingthe final table of resultsit is clear thatProblem D, called Gallery Keepers, was the most challenging problem. While many teams tried it, and you gave it 19 valiant attempts, no one solved it correctly. What was the D problem that gave everyone so much trouble?

Jerry Mao: Problem D was an extremely simple but extremely complex geometric problem, and to make it more difficult, inaccuracy was everywhere. The concept of the problem was simple: There is a guard in an art gallery and an alarm goes off about a precious sculpture. The art galleries are oddly shaped, so the sculpture may not be in the guard’s line of sight. Can you calculate how fast they can run somewhere to see it?

What made this problem tricky was that some galleries would have walls with the tiniest of gaps between them, and depending on the shape, the guard would sometimes be able to see through that gap. Figuring out what to do with these small pieces is what has tripped up most teams that have tried this problem.

Xiao Mao: The challenging part of it was all the tricky cases and accuracy issues. Think of all the bugs in every physics engine in video games! Although we fixed a lot of bugs, most of the 19 attempts were Mary attempts, where we just tried different parameters in the hope that one of them would pass.

Jerry Mao: I solved problem D this afternoon after getting off the plane to Boston, unfortunately a little late, but a satisfying solution nonetheless! While we had a clear path to solving the problem during the competition, we didn’t have enough time to achieve a full and complete solution.

Question: Individually, did you have a favorite problem?

Xiao Mao: Problem I was a particularly fun experience for us. It uses one of the most common data structures, called a segment tree. Our solution borrowed a technique called lazy propagation in a very unconventional way.

Mingyang Deng: I especially liked problem E. It is a problem related to a magic trick in which a servant helps the magician find a hidden card. The topic is interesting in its own right; furthermore, clever mathematical intuition is involved in accurately modeling the fraud. I found the modeling part challenging and exciting.

Jerry Mao: My favorite problems have to do with geometry. Geometry problems are often considered the bane of all programming competitions because of the unique obstacles they present: just as a picture blurs the more you zoom in, this blurring or “imprecision” can make many precise ideas difficult to to be expressed in code. However, there is a certain beauty in discovering how a computer program, which works only with numbers, can be related to a figure, such as a geometric diagram. In fact, it is precisely in this connection that the most elegant results in mathematics.

Question: Dhaka is a long way from Cambridge. Describe your experience of the city.

Jerry Mao: It is a bustling city: everywhere there are people, cars and traffic. We didn’t go very far from where we were staying because we knew we would get stuck in traffic. ICPC billboards were also everywhere around the city, including at the airport, on the streets, and even on public transport, the world finals were definitely a big event for the city.

Xiao: I didn’t experience the best traffic situation during our stay, but I still enjoyed the city for many of its offerings and its hospitality! The food was also amazing, and so were the people who prepared it.

Jerry Mao: Of course I enjoyed tasting the flavors such as a mutton bhuna or a vegetable bhaji.

Mingyang Deng: I didn’t have time to visit many of the sights, but I wandered around town a bit and had lots of conversations with local teenagers. Dhaka has a large visible wealth gap. Young people are aware of this and hopefully with their knowledge they can make a better future.

Question: INthis clip on YouTube, shared by Professor Rinard, you are announced as world champions, gold medal winners and called to the stage to receive your trophies. What were you thinking and feeling at this particular moment?

Mingyang Deng: It was wonderful. It felt unreal when this happened. Many strong teams took part, but our excellent performance put us on top. Xiao and Jerry are great teammates and I enjoyed my time with them.

Xiao Mao: This competition was my swan song performance, capping my competitive programming career of more than a decade, dating back to the fifth grade. On stage I was very happy that it ended on a high note and I was able to avenge my disastrous performance in the International Olympiad of Informatics (IOI) 2017. I was also thankful to all the people who made this possible, especially two teammates, Mingyang and Jerry.

Jerry Mao: We have all been medalists on the world stage before in international competitions, but this was a completely different feeling. ICPC is the oldest, largest and most prestigious programming competition in the world. To have the opportunity to compete in the world finals is already a great honor; to become a medalist is extraordinary; and to be the world champion team, to represent MIT and bring home the trophy, is a dream come true.